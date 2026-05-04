Veeva Systems Just Joined the S&P 500. 3 Reasons to Buy It and 1 Not To.

Veeva Systems (VEEV 0.64%) joins the S&P 500 on May 7. The news, which came out on April 30, drove the life sciences cloud solutions company's shares higher in early trading on May 1. Veeva will replace Coterra Energy, which is being bought up by Devon Energy.

Veeva is a software provider that specializes in life sciences, and it is moving away from legacy partnerships toward platform independence, a move that could bring huge rewards but also has some inherent risks.

Here are three reasons to buy Veeva Systems and one reason not to right now.

1. Its Migration to the Vault CRM system

For years, Veeva's commercial software sat on top of Salesforce's (CRM +0.90%) infrastructure. While this enabled rapid scaling, it limited Veeva's control over its technical destiny and required significant licensing payments to Salesforce. The company is now in the middle of a multi-year project to move its entire customer base to its proprietary Vault platform.

So far, the progress has gone well. With more than 125 customers -- including several of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies -- already on its Vault content relationship management (CRM) system, the company has shown it can handle the technical complexity of data migration without disrupting its clients' critical sales operations.

This transition is expected to be largely complete by 2029, at which point Veeva should enjoy significantly higher gross margins and total control over its innovation cycle, no longer beholden to the updates or pricing of an outside partner.

2. The growth of Veeva's development cloud

While many investors focus on the CRM side, the back end of the business -- clinical trials, regulatory compliance, and safety monitoring -- is arguably the more durable growth engine. Modern drug development is becoming increasingly complex, requiring the management of massive datasets across global sites, and Veeva's safety modules are becoming the industry standard. Because these tools are deeply integrated into the regulatory filing process, they are incredibly sticky.

Once a pharmaceutical giant adopts Veeva Vault for its clinical trial data, the cost and operational risk of switching to a competitor are prohibitively high. This creates a moat that few other software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies can claim, providing a predictable, growing stream of subscription revenue decoupled from the broader economic cycle.

In December, the company released its first artificial intelligence (AI) agents for CRM and commercial content. In fiscal 2026, the company grew subscription revenue by 17% to $2.68 billion, outpacing overall revenue growth.

Expand NYSE : VEEV Veeva Systems Today's Change ( -0.64 %) $ -1.09 Current Price $ 170.51 Key Data Points Market Cap $28B Day's Range $ 168.73 - $ 173.92 52wk Range $ 148.05 - $ 310.50 Avg Vol 2.3M Gross Margin 75.20 %

3. Strong revenue, margin growth

In fiscal 2026, the company reported revenue of $3.2 billion, up 16%, and earnings per share of $5.44, up 25.9%. In 2027, it is predicting revenue of $3.59 billion to $3.6 billion, up 12.4% at the midpoint, and net income of about $1.59 billion, up 75%.

Even as it invested heavily in platform migration and expansion into new markets such as medtech and consumer products, the company maintained a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) operating margin of 44.9% in 2026, up 29 basis points from 2025. In an era where many growth-oriented tech companies struggle to find a path to consistent profitability, Veeva generates significant free cash flow.

The company's $2 billion share buyback program, announced in early January, underscores management's belief that the stock remains undervalued relative to its long-term earnings power. This combination of growth, high margins, and capital return makes it a rare triple threat for a diversified portfolio.

One concern: A former friend is now a foe

Veeva has turned Salesforce from a partner into a direct competitor. Salesforce has not conceded the life sciences vertical; instead, it has launched its own dedicated Life Sciences Cloud to compete directly for the enterprise accounts Veeva currently holds.

While Veeva has a decade-long head start in specialized functionality, Salesforce has deeper pockets and an existing presence in many of these companies' other departments (such as human relations or general marketing). If Salesforce or other emerging competitors such as IQVIA (IQV +2.01%) can offer functionality at a lower total cost of ownership, Veeva may find itself in a price war.

This could lead to a compression of the premium valuation multiples that the stock currently commands, as the market begins to view Veeva as a more traditional enterprise software company rather than an untouchable monopoly in the life sciences space.

A moat of familiarity and expertise

Veeva's shares have declined more than 22% so far this year because of concerns about the software sector and Veeva's high-profile transition. However, the early results show the company is managing it well, and thanks to the share drop, the stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of only 19.6, a reasonable valuation for a growth stock with high margins. Over the past decade, it has grown its annual revenue by 487% and its annual operating margin by 49%.

The company has an early-mover edge in life sciences. Its clients, which include 10 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, are demonstrating comfort with the company's systems. Veeva's addition to the S&P 500 will also attract new investors, including index funds that track the S&P 500.