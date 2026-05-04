What Oracle Investors Need to Know About OpenAI's Struggles

OpenAI, the revolutionary artificial intelligence company co-founded by Sam Altman, sent shivers down investors' spines recently after reportedly missing user growth and revenue targets. This had ripple effects across the broader tech sector and raised concerns about whether OpenAI can sustain its data center commitments and whether its high-profile partnerships will deliver on their promises.

Oracle (ORCL +4.96%), which has a $300 billion multiyear partnership with OpenAI, dropped about 4% on the news. Does this mean Oracle investors should panic? Absolutely not. Oracle's cloud infrastructure, software, and database business lines are vast and not completely reliant upon OpenAI.

Expand NYSE : ORCL Oracle Today's Change ( 4.96 %) $ 8.52 Current Price $ 180.35 Key Data Points Market Cap $519B Day's Range $ 174.24 - $ 183.50 52wk Range $ 134.57 - $ 345.72 Volume 5.6K Avg Vol 29M Gross Margin 64.30 % Dividend Yield 1.11 %

Oracle's financials are quite strong. First, the company's remaining performance obligations (RPOs) totaled $553 billion as of the third quarter of fiscal 2026. This is a 325% year-over-year increase. There is no shortage of demand for Oracle's software and services.

Second, earnings per share increased by 24%, and total revenue rose by 22%. Oracle's stock is down year to date, but over the past five years has increased 126%, well outpacing the S&P 500.

Oracle's fundamentals are fully intact and not fully correlated with OpenAI. The lesson is that investors shouldn't have an emotional reaction to every headline-catching promise or short-term disappointment. Buy Oracle for the long term, ignore the noise. If anything, the pullback in share price on the OpenAI news might create a better entry point to buy Oracle.