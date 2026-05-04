Why Cogent Communications Stock Is Plummeting Today

Cogent Communications (CCOI 29.32%) stock is getting crushed in Monday's trading. The internet service provider's share price was down 34.9% as of 1:30 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% at the same point in the daily session, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.3%.

Cogent published its first-quarter results before the market opened this morning, and the market is having an intensely negative reaction to the release. The stock is now down roughly 73% over the last year.

Cogent posted mixed Q1 results

With its Q1 report, Cogent recorded a loss of $0.83 per share on sales of $239.1 million. While the company's loss per share was actually $0.16 lower than anticipate, sales for the period missed the average analyst estimate by roughly $2.3 million. The business posted a smaller-than-expected loss, but the company still saw a net loss of roughly $39.5 million in the period.

Expand NASDAQ : CCOI Cogent Communications Today's Change ( -29.32 %) $ -6.79 Current Price $ 16.37 Key Data Points Market Cap $820M Day's Range $ 14.82 - $ 17.89 52wk Range $ 14.82 - $ 55.89 Volume 23K Avg Vol 1.3M Gross Margin 17.49 % Dividend Yield 12.61 %

What's next for Cogent?

Wavelength revenue increasing 12.3% on a sequential quarterly basis and 90.8% year over year was a relative bright spot, but overall revenue for the company was still down 3.2% year over year. Investor expectations for higher wavelength revenue may actually be playing a significant role in the intense sell-off for the stock today. While it's possible that investors may be overreacting to near-term shortfalls in business strategies that need longer to play out, Cogent's continued losses and debt load are causing some investors to exit positions.