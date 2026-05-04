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Why Cogent Communications Stock Is Plummeting Today

Cogent stock is looking like one of the stock market's biggest losers today.

By Keith Noonan May 4, 2026 at 1:34PM EST

Key Points

  • Cogent posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the first quarter.
  • The company's sales fell short of expectations in the period.
  • Wavelength revenue increased substantially compared to last year, but the market may have been looking for more.

Cogent Communications (CCOI 29.32%) stock is getting crushed in Monday's trading. The internet service provider's share price was down 34.9% as of 1:30 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% at the same point in the daily session, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.3%.

Cogent published its first-quarter results before the market opened this morning, and the market is having an intensely negative reaction to the release. The stock is now down roughly 73% over the last year.

A chart line going down.

Image source: Getty Images.

Cogent posted mixed Q1 results

With its Q1 report, Cogent recorded a loss of $0.83 per share on sales of $239.1 million. While the company's loss per share was actually $0.16 lower than anticipate, sales for the period missed the average analyst estimate by roughly $2.3 million. The business posted a smaller-than-expected loss, but the company still saw a net loss of roughly $39.5 million in the period.

Cogent Communications Stock Quote

NASDAQ: CCOI

Cogent Communications
Today's Change
(-29.32%) $-6.79
Current Price
$16.37

What's next for Cogent?

Wavelength revenue increasing 12.3% on a sequential quarterly basis and 90.8% year over year was a relative bright spot, but overall revenue for the company was still down 3.2% year over year. Investor expectations for higher wavelength revenue may actually be playing a significant role in the intense sell-off for the stock today. While it's possible that investors may be overreacting to near-term shortfalls in business strategies that need longer to play out, Cogent's continued losses and debt load are causing some investors to exit positions.

Read Next

About the Author

Keith Noonan
Keith Noonan is a contributing writer at The Motley Fool covering technology, consumer goods, and other sectors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Boston College.
TMFNoons

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Cogent Communications Stock Quote
Cogent Communications
NASDAQ: CCOI
$16.37
(-29.32%)-$6.79
S&P 500 Index Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index
SNPINDEX: ^GSPC
$7,200.75
(-0.41%)-$29.37
NASDAQ Composite Index Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index
NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC
$25,067.80
(-0.19%)-$46.64

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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