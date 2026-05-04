Why Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Dropped Today

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH 8.56%) tumbled 8.5% through 10:35 a.m. ET after reporting mixed earnings -- and lousy guidance -- this morning.

Heading into the report, Wall Street analysts expected Norwegian to earn $0.15 per share on sales of $2.36 billion. The cruise line stock managed to beat the earnings forecast, earning $0.23, but it hit shoals on sales, coming up just short at $2.33 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Q1 earnings

Sales may have missed estimates, but Norwegian still grew them 10% year over year. Earnings of positive $0.23 per share completely flipped the script on last year's Q1 loss of $0.09 per share, as Norwegian worked hard to cut about $125 million in annual "long-term structural" costs.

These should be permanent savings that will boost Norwegian's profits in future years -- but future years aren't what investors are worrying about. Rather, they're worried about the Iran War, the Strait of Hormuz, and the prospect of $150 oil in the near future.

And all three are already having an effect on Norwegian's near-term business.

Expand NYSE : NCLH Norwegian Cruise Line Today's Change ( -8.56 %) $ -1.61 Current Price $ 17.20 Key Data Points Market Cap $7.8B Day's Range $ 16.91 - $ 18.08 52wk Range $ 16.78 - $ 27.18 Volume 53K Avg Vol 23M Gross Margin 31.76 %

What's next for Norwegian Cruise stock

Citing rising oil prices and higher fuel costs for its ships, Norwegian slashed its 2026 earnings forecast. Non-GAAP earnings per share will probably range from $1.45 to $1.79, versus the $2.12 per share that Wall Street was hoping for. Worse, according to Norwegian, every 1% rise in the cost of fuel for its ships as the Iran war-slash-embargo-blockade drags on could cost the company an additional $0.09 per share in lost profit.

Granted, if the Iran conflict ends early and oil prices fall, every 1% change in fuel prices will add $0.09. But it's the downside risk investors are focused on today.

I cannot say I blame them.