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Why Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Dropped Today

Norwegian Cruise stock may be at the mercy of U.S.-Iran peace negotiations for a while.

By Rich Smith May 4, 2026 at 10:52AM EST

Key Points

  • Norwegian Cruise beat earnings this morning, but investors are selling the stock anyway.
  • The Iran War is dragging down guidance for the rest of 2026.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH 8.56%) tumbled 8.5% through 10:35 a.m. ET after reporting mixed earnings -- and lousy guidance -- this morning.

Heading into the report, Wall Street analysts expected Norwegian to earn $0.15 per share on sales of $2.36 billion. The cruise line stock managed to beat the earnings forecast, earning $0.23, but it hit shoals on sales, coming up just short at $2.33 billion.

Cruise ship at sea.

Image source: Getty Images.

Norwegian Cruise Q1 earnings

Sales may have missed estimates, but Norwegian still grew them 10% year over year. Earnings of positive $0.23 per share completely flipped the script on last year's Q1 loss of $0.09 per share, as Norwegian worked hard to cut about $125 million in annual "long-term structural" costs.

These should be permanent savings that will boost Norwegian's profits in future years -- but future years aren't what investors are worrying about. Rather, they're worried about the Iran War, the Strait of Hormuz, and the prospect of $150 oil in the near future.

And all three are already having an effect on Norwegian's near-term business.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Quote

NYSE: NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line
Today's Change
(-8.56%) $-1.61
Current Price
$17.20

What's next for Norwegian Cruise stock

Citing rising oil prices and higher fuel costs for its ships, Norwegian slashed its 2026 earnings forecast. Non-GAAP earnings per share will probably range from $1.45 to $1.79, versus the $2.12 per share that Wall Street was hoping for. Worse, according to Norwegian, every 1% rise in the cost of fuel for its ships as the Iran war-slash-embargo-blockade drags on could cost the company an additional $0.09 per share in lost profit.

Granted, if the Iran conflict ends early and oil prices fall, every 1% change in fuel prices will add $0.09. But it's the downside risk investors are focused on today.

I cannot say I blame them.

Read Next

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line
NYSE: NCLH
$17.20
(-8.56%)-$1.61

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