Robinhood Stock: Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Dip?

Robinhood Markets (HOOD +3.94%) released its latest quarterly numbers last week, and the market reacted negatively. The performance was underwhelming, and the stock fell sharply. While it has been recovering in recent days, it's still down from where it was in recent weeks. And since the start of the year, it has fallen by more than 32% (returns as of the end of last week).

Is this decline in Robinhood's stock a good buying opportunity, or is it likely to fall even lower in the coming weeks?

Robinhood's growth rate has been sluggish of late

During the first three months of the year, Robinhood reported revenue of just under $1.1 billion, which represented a year-over-year increase of 15%. While that may be decent, it would have been much better if not for a 47% decline in crypto-related revenue. And the performance underscores a significant slowdown from previous quarters.

The stock had been in a growth machine in the past, which is why investors didn't balk at paying a high valuation for it. Now, however, with its growth rate falling sharply, there simply hasn't been as much excitement around the stock.

Not only was revenue growth modest this past quarter, but Robinhood's net income only rose by 3%, as its operating expenses rose at a higher rate than its top line (18% versus 15%).

Expand NASDAQ : HOOD Robinhood Markets Today's Change ( 3.94 %) $ 2.90 Current Price $ 76.56 Key Data Points Market Cap $69B Day's Range $ 74.59 - $ 78.28 52wk Range $ 45.82 - $ 153.86 Volume 2.7K Avg Vol 33M Gross Margin 94.92 %

Why Robinhood stock can still be a good buy in the long run

While Robinhood's recent earnings numbers may have been less than impressive, the good news is that the stock still has plenty of potential in the long run. Its platform is highly popular with retail investors, and the company is merely scratching the surface in terms of opportunities in the prediction markets. Some analysts project that trading volumes in prediction markets may reach $1 trillion by the end of the decade. Even if Robinhood carves out a modest slice of that pie, that may represent significant growth for its business down the road.

And although the stock has struggled thus far in 2026, analysts believe it has approximately 40% upside based on where it trades right now. While that doesn't mean it's a guarantee to rise that high in the short term, it highlights just how much potential there may be for the stock.

Robinhood's stock isn't a risk-free investment by any means, as a lot will depend on trading levels from retail investors and the appetite for speculation. However, with some exciting opportunities ahead, it could make for an attractive option for growth investors in the long run.