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Robinhood Stock: Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Dip?

Robinhood's recent results didn't generate a lot of bullishness as its growth rate in Q1 was underwhelming.

By David Jagielski, CPA May 5, 2026 at 5:00AM EST

Key Points

  • Robinhood's revenue rose by just 15% last quarter, which was down significantly from the levels it's been at recently.
  • The company, however, has some exciting long-term opportunities in prediction markets.
  • Analysts continue to see significant upside for the stock.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD +3.94%) released its latest quarterly numbers last week, and the market reacted negatively. The performance was underwhelming, and the stock fell sharply. While it has been recovering in recent days, it's still down from where it was in recent weeks. And since the start of the year, it has fallen by more than 32% (returns as of the end of last week).

Is this decline in Robinhood's stock a good buying opportunity, or is it likely to fall even lower in the coming weeks?

Investor checking stocks on his phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Robinhood's growth rate has been sluggish of late

During the first three months of the year, Robinhood reported revenue of just under $1.1 billion, which represented a year-over-year increase of 15%. While that may be decent, it would have been much better if not for a 47% decline in crypto-related revenue. And the performance underscores a significant slowdown from previous quarters.

HOOD Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) Chart

HOOD Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

The stock had been in a growth machine in the past, which is why investors didn't balk at paying a high valuation for it. Now, however, with its growth rate falling sharply, there simply hasn't been as much excitement around the stock.

Not only was revenue growth modest this past quarter, but Robinhood's net income only rose by 3%, as its operating expenses rose at a higher rate than its top line (18% versus 15%).

Robinhood Markets Stock Quote

NASDAQ: HOOD

Robinhood Markets
Today's Change
(3.94%) $2.90
Current Price
$76.56

Why Robinhood stock can still be a good buy in the long run

While Robinhood's recent earnings numbers may have been less than impressive, the good news is that the stock still has plenty of potential in the long run. Its platform is highly popular with retail investors, and the company is merely scratching the surface in terms of opportunities in the prediction markets. Some analysts project that trading volumes in prediction markets may reach $1 trillion by the end of the decade. Even if Robinhood carves out a modest slice of that pie, that may represent significant growth for its business down the road.

And although the stock has struggled thus far in 2026, analysts believe it has approximately 40% upside based on where it trades right now. While that doesn't mean it's a guarantee to rise that high in the short term, it highlights just how much potential there may be for the stock.

Robinhood's stock isn't a risk-free investment by any means, as a lot will depend on trading levels from retail investors and the appetite for speculation. However, with some exciting opportunities ahead, it could make for an attractive option for growth investors in the long run.

Read Next

About the Author

David Jagielski, CPA
David Jagielski, CPA, has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering healthcare, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks since 2017. David has more than 10 years of experience in finance roles across businesses of different sizes and sectors. He holds a Certified Public Accountant designation in Canada.
TMFdjagielski

Stocks Mentioned

Robinhood Markets Stock Quote
Robinhood Markets
NASDAQ: HOOD
$76.56
(+3.94%)+$2.90

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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