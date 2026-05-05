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Want to Invest in SpaceX Before the IPO? These 3 Stocks Give You a Back Door In.

SpaceX will soon launch, but eager investors don't have to wait for the stock to blast off before they gain exposure.

By Scott Levine May 5, 2026 at 4:05AM EST

Key Points

  • SpaceX submitted a confidential filing in advance of its holding an initial public offering.
  • The date of the SpaceX IPO remains unknown.
  • Closed-end interval funds and an ETF provide routes to gain SpaceX exposure today.

With its confidential S-1 filing in April, SpaceX has told investors that the wait to own its stock is nearly over. While the date of the initial public offering (IPO) remains unknown, it's clear there will soon be a new opportunity to gain exposure to the burgeoning space economy.

Nonetheless, some may still be frustrated at having to wait for the SpaceX IPO. Fortunately, several investment options provide exposure to SpaceX today.

Toy rocket launches from business person's palm.

Image source: Getty Images.

Shoot for the stars with Cathie Wood

Unlike Ark Invest's numerous exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the Ark Venture Fund (ARKVX 0.06%) is a closed-end interval fund investing in disruptive companies. Interval funds can be profitable as fund managers periodically offer opportunities to buy back shares -- though investors are not required to sell back shares at these times.

ARK Venture Fund Stock Quote

NASDAQMUTFUND: ARKVX

ARK Venture Fund
Today's Change
(-0.06%) $-0.03
Current Price
$50.35

Representing a 17% weighting, SpaceX is the largest position in the Ark Venture Fund. This exposure, however, comes at a cost. The actively managed Ark Venture Fund has an expense ratio of 2.9%.

The ETF option

With $238.5 million in net assets, the Baron First Principles ETF (RONB 0.77%) provides exposure to two Elon Musk-led businesses. Tesla is the ETF's largest position, with a 14% weighting, while SpaceX has a 7.7% weighting. The fund states its goal as investing in "businesses with the potential for significant growth opportunities, sustainable competitive advantages, and exceptional management."

Launched in December 2025, the Baron First Principles ETF is a relatively new investment option. It has a 1% expense ratio.

Out-of-this-world SpaceX exposure

To maximize their SpaceX exposure, investors will find the Private Shares Fund (PRIVX 0.04%) alluring with its 19.4% weighting in the closed-end interval fund (which has a 1.9% management fee) as of March 31, 2025.

While investors don't need to be accredited, there is a $2,500 minimum investment.

What's a space investor to do?

Before SpaceX's stock debuts, investors still have options. For maximum exposure, there's the Private Shares Fund, but if investors are looking to invest less than $2,500, the Ark Venture Fund and Baron First Principles ETF are great choices.

Read Next

About the Author

Scott Levine
Scott Levine is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, industrials, technology, and materials. He is also a high school English teacher and a small business owner. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and creative writing from Binghamton University, a master’s degree in secondary education from Adelphi University, and an advanced certificate in school building leadership from CUNY Queens College. A crossword puzzle enthusiast, he has solved more than 3,100 New York Times puzzles with a 97% solve rate.
TMFProudMonkey
X@TMFProudMonkey

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

ARK Venture Fund Stock Quote
ARK Venture Fund
NASDAQMUTFUND: ARKVX
$50.35
(-0.06%)-$0.03
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
NASDAQ: TSLA
$392.45
(+0.42%)+$1.63
Baron First Principles ETF Stock Quote
Baron First Principles ETF
NYSE: RONB
$23.03
(-0.95%)-$0.22
The Private Shares Fund Stock Quote
The Private Shares Fund
NASDAQMUTFUND: PRIVX
$47.45
(-0.04%)-$0.02

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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