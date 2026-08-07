Eli Lilly (LLY -0.52%) is already the leader in the weight-loss market thanks to Zepbound, the best-selling medication in this space. However, the drugmaker has been making headlines with its next-gen anti-obesity medicine, retatrutide. Eli Lilly recently announced that it will request approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for retatrutide in the first quarter of 2027. This new product could help Eli Lilly extend its lead over its biggest competitor in this space, Novo Nordisk (NVO +2.81%). Here's the rundown.

Best-in-class efficacy

In a phase 3 study, retatrutide posted an average weight loss of up to 28.3% over 80 weeks. Not only is that substantially better than anything Novo Nordisk's Wegovy has ever produced in clinical trials, but it is also, as some have pointed out, comparable to what we typically see in bariatric surgeries.

No other weight-loss medicine has shown efficacy that beats or even matches what retatrutide has demonstrated, not even Zepbound. True, it's always hard to compare across studies. But retatrutide's mechanism of action -- it mimics the actions of three gut hormones, providing a triple-pathway approach to addressing obesity -- already suggests it may be more effective than approved drugs. Retatrutide also led to significant weight loss in patients with diabetes, who typically have a harder time dropping pounds.

Beyond weight loss and diabetes, it is being investigated across obstructive sleep apnea, chronic back pain, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. This medicine could not only attract patients with very high BMIs (Body Mass Index) for whom current weight-loss options aren't aggressive enough, but its potential approval in other lucrative indications also makes it highly promising. Retatrutide won't simply cannibalize Zepbound's sales. It will help Eli Lilly expand the weight-loss market and solidify its lead.

Expand NYSE : LLY Eli Lilly Today's Change ( -0.52 %) $ -6.23 Current Price $ 1,185.71 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.1T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 1161.20 - $ 1196.80 52wk Range $ 625.90 - $ 1249.45 Volume 2.9M Avg Vol 3.1M Gross Margin 83.40% Dividend Yield 0.54%

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly's financial results continue to impress, largely because of its work in this area. In the second quarter, the company's revenue increased by 48% year over year to $23 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share came in at $8.38, 33% higher than the year-ago period. Eli Lilly's results beat expectations, sending the stock slightly higher after it released its quarterly update. The company should maintain solid financial results over the medium term, especially with products like retatrutide in the pipeline. And beyond its core therapeutic area, Eli Lilly is making significant strides in other areas.

The company has expanded and diversified its pipeline and should see meaningful progress in other markets, including oncology and immunology, over the next few years. Here's the bottom line: Eli Lilly does not intend to relinquish its lead in the weight-loss space, and it also wants to dominate other fields. The company's continued success could power solid returns over the medium term. Novo Nordisk, as well as other pharmaceutical giants looking to challenge Eli Lilly, have been warned.