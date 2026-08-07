Finding the right stock isn't easy these days. You want a business that will thrive in the new normal of AI, but you also want a resilient business that can continue to deliver if the artificial intelligence boom starts to sputter.

You want a profitable and growing company. You want bullish momentum, but also a stock that is reasonably priced. If it's not too much to ask, you would want it have a healthy protective moat and catalysts to thrive in most economic climates. Impossible? I've got one for your next $1,000. It won't be a new name to you, but you might come away surprised at how well Amazon (AMZN +0.81%) checks off so many boxes.

Aisle be back

Amazon stock doesn't need much of an introduction. It's the country's largest publicly traded company in terms of trailing revenue. Business is accelerating. Net sales rose 20% in its latest quarter, its strongest top-line jump in five years.

It's not in danger of being made obsolete by AI banging on its door. It's the one who knocks with its high-margin AWS cloud-hosting business. That business rose 37% in its latest quarter, generating more than half of Amazon's operating profit. The e-commerce business that makes Amazon a household name is also improving. Revenue for its flagship business rose 16% in North America and 15% internationally.

Expand NASDAQ : AMZN Amazon Today's Change ( 0.81 %) $ 2.22 Current Price $ 274.48 Key Data Points Market Cap $3.0T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 272.75 - $ 278.31 52wk Range $ 196.00 - $ 287.20 Volume 33.9M Avg Vol 50.2M Gross Margin 50.77%

Amazon has taken its gargantuan size to nail last-mile logistics, giving it a competitive advantage over just about anyone else that is farming out the bulk of their fulfillment elsewhere. You save money. Amazon makes money.

Despite its nine-figure budget this year to improve its AI dominance, Amazon is still delivering on the bottom line, too. It's trading at a forward earnings multiple in the mid-20s, reasonable for a titan with so many competitive advantages. Did I mention that Amazon hit an all-time high earlier this week? It has earned those upticks, with enough of a valuation runway to continue aiming higher. It wasn't that hard to find the right stock for your next $1,000.