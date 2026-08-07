The U.S. Senate will delay a vote on passage of the Clarity Act, a potentially devastating blow for crypto advocates who had hoped to see a regulatory framework implemented. POLITICO first reported the news.

The Clarity Act is a key legislative measure many investors and stakeholders see as a step toward removing regulatory gray areas in the crypto sector.

It also faced a tight deadline, with many believing that a vote before the Senate’s August recess is key to passage. Once the Senate resumes its session, there will be very little time.

The bill requires 60 votes in the Senate for passage. Following the delay, the odds of the Clarity Act meeting this threshold fell from 25% to 16% on the prediction platform Kalshi as of 10 a.m. ET today.

Here’s what could happen next.

The Clarity Act had a tight window to begin with

The Clarity Act seeks to clearly define what qualifies as a blockchain and a cryptocurrency, which is key to determining whether cryptocurrencies are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This is a big deal because if a cryptocurrency is deemed a security, it faces much tighter regulation and registration requirements.

Image source: Getty Images.

The bill also contained language regarding the usage of stablecoins, particularly whether idle stablecoins could generate yield for consumers. This was hotly debated, particularly in the banking industry, where banks were concerned that the ability to pay yields on idle stablecoins could attract bank deposits.

Ultimately, the language determined that yield could not be paid on idle deposits, but that rewards could be paid on certain activities, such as transactions.

The Clarity Act faced an ever-tightening window heading into the Senate’s Aug. 11 recess. The chamber won’t return until mid-September. Then, there are only a few weeks remaining before they are once again out of session until the midterm elections.

What happens in those elections is anyone’s guess. At the end of June, Stifel’s Chief Washington Policy Strategist Brian Gardner said in a research note that he thought that for the bill to pass this year, it would require a vote before the August recess.

Passage would require help from the Democrats, which Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) has hinted at is unlikely right now.

"Well, the Dems are insistent on no Clarity vote. Anyway, I worked with sponsors of the bill," Thune said, according to POLITICO. "Senator [Cynthia Lummis] was great, and we're getting that queued up first thing when we come back."

What needs to happen for the bill to pass

Thune and other pro-crypto groups are still hoping a vote can happen in September, but it’s unclear if it has enough support to achieve the 60-vote threshold.

There is still much debate over the stablecoin issue, but the bill has also turned political. Other Senators have pushed for tougher regulations on politicians, including President Donald Trump, who have business interests in the crypto space.

Financial disclosures from 2025 show that Trump made $1.4 billion from crypto-related business ventures, including a $TRUMP meme coin.

Recently, a bipartisan pair of Senators sent a proposal to the White House that would add language to the Clarity Act requiring federal officials to relinquish their ownership in a digital asset company if it is worth more than $1 million and makes up more than 10% of a company’s value, according to POLITICO.

Perhaps an agreement to language like this could get the bill back on track, but either way, the window for passage is fast closing.