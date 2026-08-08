The S&P 500 currently yields only about 1%, near its lowest level in more than 20 years. Many stocks offer even lower yields.

However, there are some big-time yields out there for those seeking a more lucrative income stream. Here are three ultra-high-yielding dividend stocks to buy this month, including one that yields over 13.5%.

AGNC Investment

We'll start at the top with AGNC Investment (AGNC +2.17%), which currently yields more than 13.5%. The real estate investment trust (REIT) pays a monthly dividend, making it even more appealing to income-seeking investors.

The REIT exclusively invests in Agency MBS, pools of residential mortgages guaranteed against credit losses by government agencies such as Fannie Mae. Agency MBS are low-risk, fixed-income investments. AGNC Investment uses leverage to boost its returns, though that also increases its risk profile.

Expand NASDAQ : AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. Today's Change ( 2.17 %) $ 0.23 Current Price $ 10.84 Key Data Points Market Cap $13B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 10.65 - $ 10.93 52wk Range $ 9.31 - $ 12.19 Volume 18M Avg Vol 17M Gross Margin 100.00% Dividend Yield 13.28%

AGNC Investment has paid its current dividend for 75 straight months. Despite a challenging investment environment, it's in a strong position to continue paying its monster monthly dividend. It can currently generate mid-to-high double-digit leveraged returns on new MBS investments, which aligns well with its current dividend level.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital's (ARCC +1.99%) dividend yield is approaching 10%. The business development company (BDC) has paid a stable or growing dividend for 17 straight years.

The BDC is a leader in providing direct loans and other investments to private middle market companies ($500 million to $1 billion in revenue). While these higher-yielding loans have higher risk profiles, Ares has a terrific underwriting track record. Ares annualized net realized loss rate is less than 0% across more than $73 billion of realized investments. That's better than banks (-0.6%) and its BDC peers (-1.1%).

Expand NASDAQ : ARCC Ares Capital Today's Change ( 1.99 %) $ 0.39 Current Price $ 20.01 Key Data Points Market Cap $14B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 19.56 - $ 20.03 52wk Range $ 17.40 - $ 22.76 Volume 5.9M Avg Vol 5M Gross Margin 78.21% Dividend Yield 9.60%

While Ares Capital's core earnings have dipped below its dividend during the first half of this year ($0.47 per share in the first and second quarters compared to its $0.48 per share quarterly dividend payment), its big-time payout isn't at risk. It also recorded a net realized gain of $0.14 per share so far this year. Additionally, it carried forward $1.38 per share of excess taxable income from last year for distribution in 2026. Add in its healthy portfolio and balance sheet, and it's in a solid position to maintain its streak of dividend stability and growth.

Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners (WES -0.72%) currently yields almost 8%. The master limited partnership (MLP), which sends a Schedule K-1 Federal tax form each year, has increased its distribution 193% since its reset in 2020 to strengthen its financial profile. Its distribution level is now well above its prior peak and has grown about 420% since its formation in 2012.

Expand NYSE : WES Western Midstream Partners Today's Change ( -0.72 %) $ -0.34 Current Price $ 46.62 Key Data Points Market Cap $19B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 46.51 - $ 47.43 52wk Range $ 36.90 - $ 48.63 Volume 742.3K Avg Vol 1.1M Gross Margin 50.79% Dividend Yield 7.89%

The MLP invests in energy midstream infrastructure, such as pipelines and processing plants, backed by long-term, fixed-rate contracts. That provides it with stable cash flow to fund its distribution and growth initiatives. Western Midstream expects to produce between $2.1 billion and $2.3 billion of distributable cash flow this year and $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion of free cash flow after funding capital projects, 75% of which will be on expansion-related initiatives such as its North Loving II plant and Pathfinder Pipeline.

Western Midstream also has the financial flexibility to make accretive acquisitions. It bought Brazos Delaware for $1.6 billion earlier this year. Its expansion investments should support 4% to 5% annual earnings growth over the long term. That should give the MLP the fuel to increase its distribution at a low- to mid-single-digit rate each year.

Monster income stocks

AGNC Investment, Ares Capital, and Western Midstream Partners stand out for their ultra-high-dividend yields. While they're riskier income investments, all three have a proven track record of paying a stable-to-growing dividend in recent years. With those trends likely to continue, they're ideal dividend stocks to buy this August for those seeking to seriously boost their passive income.