Something big happened on Wall Street at the end of 2025: Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA -0.75%) (BRKB -0.54%), a company he made famous with his impressive investing skills. The big question on everyone's mind is whether his handpicked successor, Greg Abel, will dramatically change things at Berkshire Hathaway or keep the business humming along as it has. So far, the outlook looks pretty good for shareholders.

The big move isn't so big

Wall Street was waiting for Abel to make his first big move. That came with the $6.8 billion acquisition of Taylor Morrison Homes. Buffett praised Abel's execution, explaining that the new Berkshire Hathaway CEO moved more quickly and decisively than Buffett himself could have. Moreover, Wall Street analysts have praised the pricing of the deal as attractive. All in, it looks like Abel learned a lot while working with Buffett.

However, Abel's first deal wasn't exactly a big risk. The $6.8 billion price tag was tiny compared to the nearly $400 billion in cash the company had at the end of the first quarter of 2026. That, however, doesn't mean the transaction was unimportant, since it provided an important signal to investors. But the signal may be bigger than it looks.

What comes next for Berkshire Hathaway?

Berkshire Hathaway's acquisition of Taylor Morrison Homes shows that Abel will likely be value-oriented like Buffett. But there was a second piece to the puzzle: Abel stated, "Over time, we expect to unify our site-built homebuilding operations into a combined platform." So the acquisition wasn't just about price; there was also a more strategic aspect to it.

Expand NYSE : BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Today's Change ( -0.54 %) $ -2.81 Current Price $ 521.80 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.1T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 517.43 - $ 521.99 52wk Range $ 463.50 - $ 525.44 Volume 3.6M Avg Vol 4.8M Gross Margin 23.70%

That, in fact, is likely the more important takeaway. Abel is not Buffett, and he will do things in his own way. Buffett was a more hands-off manager, letting the businesses he bought be run without his interference. Abel is already signaling his intent to take a proactive approach to company-owned businesses. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since there is overlap within Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, as his housing goals highlight.

That suggests that Berkshire Hathaway's future under Abel offers two levers for growth. The first is the same as it was, buying businesses at attractive prices. The second is new, enhancing the businesses Berkshire Hathaway buys by identifying synergies among them and, when appropriate, combining them into larger, stronger entities.