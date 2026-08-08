The S&P 500 index (^GSPC +0.62%) has climbed 13% in 2026 (as of Aug. 5). And it currently sits at an all-time high. It's hard to have any complaints if you've been able to generate wealth.

However, this hasn't prevented some from worrying about difficult times ahead. These investors might be wondering if their portfolios are ready for a possible bear market. Here are three important ways to tell.

Diversification is key

The first way to tell if you're prepared for a bear market is to see how diversified your holdings are. It's no surprise that a diversified portfolio is key to successfully navigating any potential downturn.

It's a good idea to consider having adequate exposure to all sectors of the economy. In robust times, companies within the technology, financials, and consumer discretionary market segments generally perform better. Owning these stocks can lift returns.

However, when we enter a recessionary period, healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples businesses are able to weather the storm better than others. They sell products and services customers need regardless of what's happening with the broader macro backdrop. These stocks should hold up well in a bear market.

Focus on quality

It's not enough to be diversified. Investors who want to ensure their portfolios can handle a bear market must also pay attention to the quality of the businesses that they own. It's best to avoid subpar companies.

Having a portfolio full of high-quality stocks, such as those of businesses that possess wide moats, drastically reduces the probability that a downturn will lead to a permanent loss of capital. These companies have durable competitive advantages that help them fight off rivals. And they should have strong balance sheets, consistent profits, and talented management teams.

Expand Index S&P 500 Index Today's Change ( 0.62 %) + 47.68 Index Level 7,757.64 Key Data Points Day's Range 7,719.19 - 7,763.08 52wk Range 6,316.91 - 7,793.68

Being in a healthy personal financial situation helps

The last way to make sure your portfolio is prepared for a bear market actually has nothing to do with the stocks you own. But it has everything to do with your personal financial situation.

Before investing any money in the stock market, individuals must pay off high-interest debt. The next step is to build a sufficient emergency fund -- the exact amount is different for every person. Once these boxes are checked, investors can focus on buying equities.

If your personal finances are in order, then you won't be forced to sell your stocks while they're in a bear market. That's because you won't be putting yourself in a position where you're desperate to raise cash. Selling at this time would be the worst thing to do.