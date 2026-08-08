Shares of Dutch Bros (BROS -0.60%) are taking it on the chin. They tanked 19% on Aug. 6, the day following the company's release of second-quarter financial results (quarter ended June 30).

The market's reaction doesn't seem warranted. The coffee stock posted 32.5% year-over-year revenue growth, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) soaring 40%. And it opened 48 new stores in the quarter.

Is it time to buy Dutch Bros on the dip?

I think the stock's latest blip presents investors with a good opportunity to add this business to their portfolios. Dutch Bros has what it takes to be a winning investment in the coming five years.

The company's growth trajectory remains intact. It plans to open 185 net new coffee shops in 2026. And by 2029, the goal is for there to be 2,029 Dutch Bros locations, up from 1,225 today.

It's also worth highlighting how each shop is performing. Even in a highly uncertain macro backdrop, systemwide same-store sales rose 5.8% last quarter, continuing a 19-year streak of positive growth last year.

Expand NYSE : BROS Dutch Bros Today's Change ( -0.60 %) $ -0.32 Current Price $ 53.01 Key Data Points Market Cap $8.8B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 52.21 - $ 53.95 52wk Range $ 44.58 - $ 74.65 Volume 7.2M Avg Vol 3.6M Gross Margin 24.82%

The consensus view among sell-side analysts is that Dutch Bros' revenue will surge at a compound annual rate of 27% between 2025 and 2028. Adjusted diluted EPS is projected to rise at a 28% annualized clip during that time.

With the stock trading at a reasonable price-to-sales multiple of 3.8, this forecast could propel the share price.