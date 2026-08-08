The cryptocurrency XRP (XRP +0.88%) may be down more than 40% for the year, but it has no shortage of potential catalysts to send it higher next year.

In fact, XRP could be about to have its biggest year yet in 2027. Here's why.

Potential catalysts for XRP

Top of mind right now is the passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act ("Clarity Act"), which could be the key to unlocking XRP's long-term value. This comprehensive new crypto legislation will make it much easier for banks and financial institutions to embrace the payment and liquidity solutions offered by Ripple, the $50 billion fintech company behind the XRP token.

Ripple is really the key here. The company's valuation has ballooned over the past 12 months, and it has established itself as a premier provider of blockchain-powered financial payment solutions. XRP, of course, is often at the center of those solutions. Increased demand for these solutions going forward should help to push XRP higher.

The one area that I'm particularly focused on is real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Top consulting firms have already identified this as a potential multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity, and it is one area where the XRP blockchain ledger could see a tremendous spike in usage. Imagine trillions of dollars of value flowing through the XRP blockchain ledger, as companies convert traditional financial assets into digital assets.

Embrace the volatility

That being said, XRP has been a notoriously volatile digital asset over its lifetime. The crypto is capable of massive triple-digit gains in bull market years, but steep double-digit corrections in bear market years.

For example, XRP posted a 275% return in 2021 (its best year ever) but followed that with a 59% loss in 2022. It posted a return of 237% in 2024. However, it is now down more than 70% from its 2025 highs.

Expand CRYPTO : XRP XRP Today's Change ( 0.88 %) $ 0.01 Current Price $ 1.04 Key Data Points Market Cap $65B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 1.03 - $ 1.05 52wk Range $ 1.01 - $ 3.34 Volume 732.8M

In other words, if you are thinking about investing in XRP, you need to embrace the volatility. It won't be a smooth trajectory upward, so you will need to adopt a long-term mindset.

A big payoff could be waiting for patient investors. From 2017 to 2026, XRP grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 72.5%. That, despite delivering a stinker of a year in 2018, when it lost more than 80% of its value.

Will 2027 be the best year ever?

The benchmark year for XRP is 2021, when it soared by 275%. Can it match or surpass that rate of return in 2027? Based on a current price of just over $1, a 275% return implies a future price of nearly $4 by the end of 2027. That would represent a new all-time high for XRP.

That's well within reach for XRP, considering that it traded as high as $3.65 last year. All it will take is a few catalysts coming together, and XRP could be on the path to having its biggest year yet.