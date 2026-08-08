Last March, Bitcoin (BTC -0.02%) investors rejoiced at the launch of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Its creation was supposed to be a major catalyst in pushing up the price of Bitcoin. However, the price of Bitcoin is now down 50% from its highs, and enthusiasm for crypto has cooled.

The good news, though, is that there has been a new push by the White House this summer to move ahead with the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. If successful, it could augur big things ahead for the world's top cryptocurrency.

New Bitcoin legislation on the way?

It's one thing to sign an executive order for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, as President Donald Trump did last year. It's another thing entirely to come up with a comprehensive piece of bipartisan legislation for a strategic reserve that will outlast several presidencies.

And that's exactly what's being proposed right now. The piece of bipartisan crypto legislation to watch is the American Reserve Modernization Act (ARMA), which was recently introduced by Reps. Nick Begich (R-Alaska) and Jared Golden (D-Maine).

ARMA proposes a 20-year lockup period for any Bitcoin currently held by the reserve. It also provides a mechanism for the U.S. government to accumulate Bitcoin in a budget-neutral way. Just as importantly, it also introduces new legal, audit, and compliance mechanisms needed to hold significant amounts of Bitcoin at the sovereign level.

The only drawback, though, is that this new legislation does not go as far as the Bitcoin Act proposed by Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.). Under the original terms of the Bitcoin Act, the U.S. government was supposed to go on a five-year Bitcoin spending spree, buying 200,000 BTC per year. By the end of that time period, the U.S. government would own more than 5% of all Bitcoin in circulation.

While current goals for accumulating Bitcoin do not appear to be as aggressive, White House Digital Assets Director Patrick Witt has pointed out there has been a substantial "breakthrough" in protecting government-held crypto assets. And he's bullish that work on ARMA can proceed, as soon as the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act ("Clarity Act") is signed into law.

Potential impact

If you're a Bitcoin investor, the really exciting part is thinking about what a robust Strategic Bitcoin Reserve might mean for the price of Bitcoin. Right now, the U.S. government holds 328,372 BTC, worth an estimated $21 billion. That's roughly 1.5% of all Bitcoin in circulation.

Expand CRYPTO : BTC Bitcoin Today's Change ( -0.02 %) $ -15.89 Current Price $ 64,869.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.3T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 64860.00 - $ 65140.00 52wk Range $ 57945.16 - $ 126079.89 Volume 12.2B

So, if the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve ever gets the go-ahead to start buying new Bitcoin (and not just consolidate Bitcoin that has already been seized), it could be a game changer. Steady buying by the U.S. government would help send the price of Bitcoin surging. And the proposed 20-year lockup period would guarantee that this Bitcoin doesn't get dumped into the market in the near future.

Moreover, a reinvigorated Strategic Bitcoin Reserve might encourage other nations to get into the mix as well, triggering a bidding war for Bitcoin. That's music to the ears of crypto investors, who have been waiting patiently for a new catalyst to send Bitcoin higher in 2026.