When a company adds as much as a trillion dollars to its own market forecast, investors tend to notice. At Citi's 2026 Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +2.49%) chief financial officer Jean Hu told investors the company's total addressable market could reach $2 trillion to $3 trillion by 2030.

The low end of that range wasn't news. Since its Advancing AI event in late July, AMD had been telling investors its addressable market was headed to about $2 trillion in 2030, on chip demand spanning data centers, PCs, and embedded products.

What changed on Tuesday was the top. Hu stretched it by as much as a trillion dollars.

Shares jumped about 6% that day and kept climbing the day after. As of this writing, they sit near $521 -- up about 9% since Hu spoke, though still about 11% under the stock's $584.73 52-week high. But how much of the bigger market does the price already assume AMD wins?

Image source: AMD.

What does today's price already assume?

AMD's market value sits near $870 billion. Suppose the market someday pays a mature 25 times earnings for the company -- a step down from the stock's forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 33 today.

AMD would need about $35 billion of annual profit just for its current price to hold. That's more than triple the company's recent pace: second-quarter non-GAAP (adjusted) net income was $2.8 billion, a 22% increase from the first quarter.

AMD kept about 24 cents of every revenue dollar as adjusted profit in the second quarter. At that rate, $35 billion of profit requires roughly $145 billion of annual revenue. For perspective, the company's third-quarter revenue guidance implies an annual pace of about $52 billion.

Set $145 billion against Hu's new range, and today's price effectively assumes AMD books about 7% of a $2 trillion market by 2030 -- or about 5% of $3 trillion. And even that only earns today's buyer a flat stock. After all, hitting those numbers would merely justify the current price. For the stock to deliver a meaningful return from here, AMD's slice has to be bigger still.

That, I think, is what Tuesday's raise is worth. It adds no revenue or earnings to AMD's outlook. But it lowers the share of the market the company needs to win for today's price to make sense. The raise gives the stock a wider margin for error, not a new investment case.

Explosive data center growth

Showing where the growth is coming from, data center products supplied 58% of AMD's record $11.5 billion of second-quarter revenue, a total that grew 50% year over year. The segment, which sells the graphics processing units (GPUs) and server processors powering artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, did even better. Its sales more than doubled compared with the year-ago quarter, to $6.7 billion.

"We expect Data Center sales to accelerate in the second half of 2026, driving stronger overall revenue growth and continued earnings expansion," Hu said in AMD's second-quarter earnings release.

And CEO Lisa Su went further on the accompanying earnings call, saying AMD expects the segment to more than double its revenue in 2027.

Sure, a forecast is not delivery. But a segment that just doubled, and that management expects to double again next year, goes a long way toward making $145 billion of annual revenue by 2030 believable.

A bigger market isn't a bigger share

Of course, a total addressable market is the pool of dollars available to an entire industry, not AMD's slice of it. Every company selling AI chips is chasing the same pool, Nvidia included.

And chip demand can swing. The semiconductor industry has been cyclical for decades, and a $3 trillion projection for 2030 assumes the investment boom behind it keeps running for four more years.

Also worth noting, a bigger addressable market isn't guidance. Hu's range describes what the industry could spend, and it doesn't change AMD's own revenue or earnings outlook.

Expand NASDAQ : AMD Advanced Micro Devices Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 94 /100 Today's Change ( 2.49 %) $ 12.53 Current Price $ 516.13 Key Data Points Market Cap $843B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 501.35 - $ 521.06 52wk Range $ 149.85 - $ 584.73 Volume 19M Avg Vol 25.6M Gross Margin 50.37%

Ultimately, I think the market read Tuesday about right. A management team confident enough to raise its own market forecast by a trillion dollars is encouraging, and the company's recent execution backs the confidence up.

However, with shares up about 9% in two days and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 33, the stock already assumes AMD converts a healthy slice of that bigger market into profit. The raise makes today's price easier to defend, but it doesn't make the stock cheap.

I'd stay on the sidelines at this price. If data center revenue doubles again in 2027 the way management expects, or if shares give back their September jump, I'd take another look.