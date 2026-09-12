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Pfizer (PFE +0.25%) is not hitting on all cylinders today. That's why the stock is down more than 50% from its 2021 high, as of this writing, and its payout ratio is well north of 100%. Dividend investors may find the huge 6% yield attractive, but before buying, you have to ask if that dividend is actually sustainable. The answer is likely yes, here's why.

Dividends don't come out of earnings

The financial impact of dividends shows up on the cash flow statement, not the earnings statement. This is important to understand as you look at the payout ratio, which compares dividends to earnings. It is definitely a good thing if earnings cover the dividend, which Pfizer's earnings do not right now, but it isn't necessary for this to be the case for a company to continue supporting its dividends.

A post it note with the word dividends on it next to a roll of cash.

Image source: Getty Images.

When you compare Pfizer's cash flow to its dividend, using the cash dividend payout ratio, the figure comes in at roughly 90%. That's high, but it suggests the pharmaceutical giant can continue covering the payment for now. Backing that up is nearly $12.7 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet at the end of the second quarter of 2026. The company paid roughly $4.9 billion in dividends through the first half of the year. It could cover more than a year of dividend payments with that cash alone.

Also, the company is openly stating that it wants to maintain the dividend in the near term. Management probably wouldn't be so vocal about that if the board of directors were seriously considering a dividend cut.

Pfizer Stock Quote

NYSE: PFE

Pfizer
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65/100
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(0.25%) $0.07
Current Price
$27.72

The real issue is Pfizer's business

The problem right now for Pfizer is that it is dealing with patent expirations, but it hasn't found new drugs to replace the revenues being lost from the old ones. That's actually pretty normal in the drug sector, since research and development doesn't operate on a fixed schedule, even though patent expirations do. Mismatches like the one that is happening today are really pretty common in this highly competitive segment of the healthcare sector, with a number of the company's peers basically in the same boat.

However, given Pfizer's long history of success, it seems highly likely that it will muddle through this rough patch and develop (or buy) new blockbuster drugs to sell. The worst-case scenario is likely a dividend cut, but even a 50% reduction would still leave the company with a well-above-market yield. If you can stomach some uncertainty, the risk versus reward balance here is likely tilted toward reward.

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About the Author

Reuben Gregg Brewer
Reuben Gregg Brewer is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, utilities, REITs, and consumer staples. He is the former director of research at Value Line Publishing, where he rose from mutual fund analyst to equity analyst before leading all research operations. Reuben holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Purchase, a master’s in social work from Columbia University, and an MBA from Regis University. He has been featured as a financial expert on CNBC and in the Financial Times, Barron’s, and InvestmentNews.
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Pfizer Stock Quote
Pfizer
NYSE: PFE
$27.72
(+0.25%)+$0.07
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