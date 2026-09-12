After a period of underperforming the market, Target (TGT +0.06%) shareholders have been pleased with this year's return. The stock has had a total return, including dividends, of 71% year to date through Sept. 8. That crushed the S&P 500 index's 13% return.

Expand NYSE : TGT Target Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 67 /100 Today's Change ( 0.06 %) $ 0.10 Current Price $ 155.83 Key Data Points Market Cap $71B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 154.35 - $ 157.37 52wk Range $ 83.44 - $ 170.75 Volume 2.6M Avg Vol 4.3M Gross Margin 26.83% Dividend Yield 2.94%

Nonetheless, the share price has a lot more upside potential, given Target's prospects and valuation.

Target's sales were sluggish before this year. But Michael Fiddelke, promoted to CEO earlier this year, hit the ground running. He implemented plans that included going back to the trendier, differentiated merchandise that originally drew customers to Target. Fiddelke has also invested in store improvements and technology to improve the shopping experience.

Although it's early in the process, this year's results have shown improvement. Target's fiscal second-quarter same-store sales (comps) grew 3.8%. Notably, the increase was almost entirely driven by higher traffic, which accounted for 3.6 percentage points.

It's not discounting merchandise to boost sales, either. Excluding tariff refunds, Target's gross margin expanded about 1 percentage point to 30%. That's due to fewer markdowns and higher sales of advertising and other non-merchandise sales.

Meanwhile, despite the 66% share price gain this year, Target still has an attractive valuation. Target's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio increased from 12 to 17 during this time. However, that's a much lower P/E multiple than the S&P 500's 26.

Additionally, shareholders can confidently collect dividends, given that Target has raised the payout for 55 straight years. That includes boosting this month's payment by 1.8% to $1.16 per share.

At the new quarterly rate, Target pays a $4.64 annualized dividend. That equates to a 2.9% dividend yield, nearly triple the S&P 500's 1.1% yield.