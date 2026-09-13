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The path to building a $1 million investment portfolio isn't rocket science, and it doesn't involve buying risky rocket stocks like Space Exploration Technologies. Instead, it's a simple combination of picking the right exchange-traded fund (ETF), contributing to it regularly, and patiently letting the S&P 500 grow over time.

And one of the best ways to do this is by owning the Vanguard S&P ETF (VOO +0.85%).

Here's why owning this Vanguard ETF could help you reach your $1 million portfolio goal.

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Image source: Getty Images.

You don't have to be an expert stock picker

As its name suggests, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500 index. This means that your investments will be spread across nearly 500 leading publicly traded companies.

If artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are doing well -- and they've done very well lately -- your portfolio will benefit because many of the largest companies in the S&P 500 are tech companies. Still, if the energy sector is performing well, or consumer goods stocks climb higher, you won't miss out on those returns either because the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is spread across all market sectors.

There's a two-fold benefit here. The first is that you don't have to be an expert stock picker to benefit. You don't have to hunt for the latest investment trends or pick the best companies; you just have to own the ETF.

And secondly, your portfolio is instantly diversified from the start. This is incredibly helpful if you're unsure about a market sector or don't want to spend time learning about companies far outside your interests.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Quote

NYSEMKT: VOO

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Today's Change
(0.85%) $5.91
Current Price
$702.56

How the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF can help you achieve a $1 million portfolio

To reach $1 million in your portfolio, you'll have to do something that many investors find very difficult: be patient.

Since 1957, the S&P 500 has had a historic average annual return of about 10%. Some years, the market does far better than 10% returns, and some years it trades in the red. And there are many months, even during good years, where stocks are very volatile.

This volatility causes many people to pull their money out of the market and wait for brighter days.

Instead, the trick to achieving $1 million is to consistently invest your money (no matter what's happening with the market) and stay invested for decades. Here are some examples:

Starting Amount

Monthly contribution

Years to grow

Average annual return

Final amount

$1,000

$500

30

10%

$1 million

$1,000

$1,500

20

10%

$1.03 million

$1,000

$2,700

15

10%

$1.03 million

Data source: Author's calculations. Note: Final amount is based on compounded growth.

Research from J.P. Morgan shows that over the past two decades, seven of the market's 10 best days occurred within two weeks of the 10 worst days. Which means if you try to time the market with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, you've got a good chance of missing out on some of the biggest returns.

But if you remain patient and consistent with your monthly contributions, your portfolio has a good chance of reaching $1 million.

Everybody's financial situation is different, and you'll likely need to adjust your starting amount, the number of years you invest, and your monthly contributions to fit your budget and financial goals. Just remember that if you want to maximize your returns, continue investing regularly in your portfolio and don't take money out when the market hits an inevitable downturn -- because a rebound is likely just around the corner.

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About the Author

Chris Neiger
Chris Neiger has been a contributing Motley Fool technology and automotive analyst since 2012. Before The Motley Fool, Chris was an automotive journalist for the BBC. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from Regent University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware.
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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Chris Neiger has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Quote
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NYSEMKT: VOO
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