Many investors have pegged Netflix (NFLX +1.83%) as "expensive" for years, due to it stock trading at a premium valuation in the late 2010's during the streaming growth boom. Even though it still has this reputation in 2026, Netflix is now profitable, generating consistent earnings for shareholders and returning cash through stock buybacks.

In fact, I would go against the grain and say Netflix shares are not expensive (as some people think, but cheap. Here's why.

Expand NASDAQ : NFLX Netflix Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 79 /100 Today's Change ( 1.83 %) $ 1.39 Current Price $ 77.40 Key Data Points Market Cap $322B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 76.15 - $ 77.57 52wk Range $ 65.08 - $ 124.86 Volume 22.2M Avg Vol 40.8M Gross Margin 49.53%

Durable growth from subscriptions, and now advertising

As the leading premium video streaming service globally, Netflix continues to grow revenue through market share gains and by raising monthly subscription fees. Last quarter, revenue grew 13.4% year-over-year to $12.6 billion, with total sales up nearly 500% over the last 10 years.

Another monetization layer that is just getting started is advertising. Around the globe, Netflix is taking the billions upon billions of hours customers spend on its service and beginning to insert ads to improve monetization. A customer can still pay to go ad-free, but this will generate much more in sales from the lower-priced subscription tiers.

Advertising revenue is on track to reach $3 billion in 2026, representing around 6% of its overall revenue guidance of $51 billion for the year. Long-term, it is possible that advertising becomes a much larger % of revenue, which will drive durable revenue growth in the years ahead.

Returning capital to shareholders, but still going for global expansion

Another reason investors were skeptical of Netflix stock was its lack of positive free cash flow. That has now changed, with free cash flow up to $11 billion in the last 12 months. Smartly, in my opinion, Netflix is using this free cash flow to begin returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Last quarter, it spent $4.7 billion on share buybacks and has reduced shares outstanding by 6% over the last five years, thereby accelerating earnings per share (EPS) growth.

At the same time, Netflix is not relaxing with its global ambitions. It is moving aggressively to acquire sports rights for its members, which will improve the value proposition of the Netflix bundle, giving it the leverage to raise subscription prices and sell more advertisements. For example, it is making a big push in American football, acquiring rights for Thanksgiving and Christmas games, along with an opener game in Australia.

Why I think Netflix stock is now cheap

The steady adoption of video streaming, advertising growth, and its push into sports should drive Netflix's sales growth for years to come. Some concerns may be warranted due to competition from other tech players like YouTube, but there is plenty of room in the media landscape for many players to thrive.

At current prices, with Netflix stock sneakily in a 43% drawdown with the market near highs, shares look cheap. It has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 24, which is not overly cheap on its face, but much cheaper than historical levels.

If Netflix can drive strong earnings per share (EPS) growth with revenue growing in the double-digits, combined with a steadily dropping share count, this P/E ratio will fall in the years ahead, likely leading to a rising Netflix share price.

Many investors are hesitant to buy a stock after it has risen 1,000-fold (yes, Netflix shares have risen by more than 1,000x since its IPO), given its historical reputation for being expensive. But if you look at Netflix's financial performance and growth potential, the stock is objectively cheap at these levels, and I would buy because of it.