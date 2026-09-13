For the better part of the last four years, the stock market has been unstoppable. The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out has lifted the time-tested Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI +0.98%), benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.86%), and innovation-propelled Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +0.96%) to several new highs.

However, not even a historic AI-driven rally can sweep all of Wall Street's headwinds under the rug. A historically expensive stock market, coupled with the prospect of an AI bubble forming and bursting, is just one of the catalysts that threaten to pull the rug out from beneath investors.

But what if I told you that AI isn't Wall Street's biggest bubble? Something far more sinister, with an impeccable track record of foreshadowing significant declines in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite over the last 30 years, appears to be on the verge of a bubble-bursting event.

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When risk-taking goes parabolic on Wall Street, look out below

Arguably, the stock market's most nefarious warning comes courtesy of FINRA's monthly reported outstanding margin debt.

Margin represents capital that investors borrow from their broker, with interest, to wager against (short-sell) or purchase securities. When it's used to buy a stock or exchange-traded fund, margin acts as leverage.

In other words, if an investor believes a security will appreciate and uses margin (borrowed capital) from their broker to purchase shares, they can amplify their gains if it moves in the desired direction. Conversely, if a security moves in the opposite direction while using margin, losses can be magnified.

The total margin debt held by brokers can be viewed as a crude measure of investors' willingness to take risks. Over several decades, as the total value of all public companies grows, it's perfectly normal to see outstanding margin debt steadily climb. The red flags arise when risk-taking goes parabolic over a relatively short period.

For example, outstanding margin debt vaulted to an all-time high of $1.502 trillion in June 2026. Following the stock market's short-lived tariff tantrum in March 2025, margin debt soared by 77% over the span of 14 months. This is an abnormally quick increase in outstanding margin debt, and history tells us that such moves have disastrous consequences for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.

Dating back three decades, there have been four instances that saw outstanding margin debt climb by at least 65% over a relatively short time frame:

March 1999 to March 2000 : Leading up to the bursting of the dot-com bubble in March 2000, margin debt jumped by 80% to a then-record of almost $300 billion. After the internet bubble popped, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 49% and 78% of their respective values.

: Leading up to the bursting of the dot-com bubble in March 2000, margin debt jumped by 80% to a then-record of almost $300 billion. After the internet bubble popped, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 49% and 78% of their respective values. June 2006 to July 2007 : In the 13 months leading up to the financial crisis, outstanding margin debt rose by 66% to roughly $416 billion. The Great Recession ultimately lopped 57% off the benchmark S&P 500 by March 2009.

: In the 13 months leading up to the financial crisis, outstanding margin debt rose by 66% to roughly $416 billion. The Great Recession ultimately lopped 57% off the benchmark S&P 500 by March 2009. March 2020 to October 2021 : Multiple rounds of fiscal stimulus amid the COVID-19 pandemic fueled record risk-taking on Wall Street. Over 19 months, margin debt skyrocketed 95%. By January 2022, a bear market took shape, wiping away a fifth, quarter, and third of the respective values of the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq over nine months.

: Multiple rounds of fiscal stimulus amid the COVID-19 pandemic fueled record risk-taking on Wall Street. Over 19 months, margin debt skyrocketed 95%. By January 2022, a bear market took shape, wiping away a fifth, quarter, and third of the respective values of the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq over nine months. April 2025 to June 2026: Outstanding margin debt has surged from around $851 billion to $1.502 trillion over 14 months.

Here's the catch: FINRA announced that July's outstanding margin debt declined to $1.417 trillion. Although one month doesn't make a trend, history suggests we may be witnessing the bursting of Wall Street's sinister risk-taking bubble.

Image source: Getty Images.

Short-lived disasters beget incredible opportunities for patient investors

Although history can never guarantee that something's going to happen on Wall Street, certain events have an uncanny ability to forecast the future. Parabolic increases in margin debt happen to be one of the few events with a perfect track record.

Thankfully for investors, historical events work as a predictive tool in both directions.

Stock market corrections, bear markets, and even feared crash events are inevitable. Since emotion often drives equities lower, no amount of fiscal or monetary policy maneuvering can prevent double-digit percentage downturns from occurring now and then.

However, significant downturns tend to have two things in common: they're short-lived, and they represent an incredible opportunity for patient investors to pounce.

In late May, the analysts at Bespoke Investment Group published a data set on X (formerly Twitter) comparing the length of 27 separate S&P 500 bull and bear markets dating back to the start of the Great Depression in September 1929. Bespoke's calculations revealed a sizable gap between optimism and pessimism on Wall Street.

In one corner, the average S&P 500 bear market has lasted merely 286 calendar days, or roughly 9.5 months. Furthermore, no 20% or greater downturn has persisted longer than 630 calendar days over the last 97 years.

In comparison, Bespoke calculated that the typical S&P bull market endured for 1,023 calendar days, or approximately 3.6 times longer than the average bear market. Also, 10 of the 27 bull markets have lasted at least 1,324 calendar days.

Statistically, it pays to be a long-term optimist. If the stock market's risk-taking bubble is in the early stages of bursting, as the last 30 years of history suggest, consider it an opportunity for long-term-minded investors to eventually pounce.