Are you looking to make your stock portfolio grow faster? If so, you might want to consider investing in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT -1.15%). Here's how it has performed in recent years.
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Over the past...
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Average annual gain
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3 years
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35.50%
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5 years
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21.47%
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10 years
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25.10%
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15 years
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22.28%
See? Impressive!
Key Data Points
If you invest just $1,000 in it and it grows at an average annual rate of 35% for 20 years, your stake could end up worth... wait for it... more than $400,000! But hold on. That's not a reasonable estimate. Over long periods, the exchange-traded fund has averaged gains closer to 20%. A stock market crash or correction might happen this year or next, which could depress some averages.
If your $1,000 instead grows at 20% annually for 20 years, your stake will end up worth about $38,000. Of course, the average growth rate might be lower -- or higher. Remember that the more you can invest, and the longer you can do it, the bigger your stake will likely get.
Here's a look at why the Vanguard Information Technology ETF has performed so well. Check out its recent top holdings.
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Stock
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Weight in ETF
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Nvidia
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17.73%
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Apple
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15.79%
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Microsoft
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11.51%
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Broadcom
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4.52%
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Micron Technology
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4.18%
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Advanced Micro Devices
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2.95%
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Cisco Systems
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1.71%
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Palantir Technologies
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1.61%
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Intel
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1.54%
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Lam Research
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1.49%
Semiconductor stocks have been on a tear in recent years, largely driven by the boom in artificial intelligence (AI), and there are multiple semiconductor stocks among these top holdings. Memory chip stocks have also soared -- major holding Micron Technology, for example, was recently up nearly 450% over the past year!
So take a closer look at the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, understanding that it's full of growth stocks and may pull back sharply in a market correction. If you're a long-term investor, you could still do well. If you're torn, you might just take a small stake in it.