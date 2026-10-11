Are you looking to make your stock portfolio grow faster? If so, you might want to consider investing in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT -1.15%). Here's how it has performed in recent years.

Over the past...

Average annual gain

3 years

35.50%

5 years

21.47%

10 years

25.10%

15 years

22.28%

Data source: Morningstar.com, as of Oct. 6, 2026.

See? Impressive!

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Quote

NYSEMKT: VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Today's Change
(-1.15%) $-1.47
Current Price
$126.51

If you invest just $1,000 in it and it grows at an average annual rate of 35% for 20 years, your stake could end up worth... wait for it... more than $400,000! But hold on. That's not a reasonable estimate. Over long periods, the exchange-traded fund has averaged gains closer to 20%. A stock market crash or correction might happen this year or next, which could depress some averages.

Two smiling people skydiving.

Image source: Getty Images.

If your $1,000 instead grows at 20% annually for 20 years, your stake will end up worth about $38,000. Of course, the average growth rate might be lower -- or higher. Remember that the more you can invest, and the longer you can do it, the bigger your stake will likely get.

Here's a look at why the Vanguard Information Technology ETF has performed so well. Check out its recent top holdings.

Stock

Weight in ETF

Nvidia

17.73%

Apple

15.79%

Microsoft

11.51%

Broadcom

4.52%

Micron Technology

4.18%

Advanced Micro Devices

2.95%

Cisco Systems

1.71%

Palantir Technologies

1.61%

Intel

1.54%

Lam Research

1.49%

Data source: Vanguard.com, as of Aug. 31, 2026.

Semiconductor stocks have been on a tear in recent years, largely driven by the boom in artificial intelligence (AI), and there are multiple semiconductor stocks among these top holdings. Memory chip stocks have also soared -- major holding Micron Technology, for example, was recently up nearly 450% over the past year!

So take a closer look at the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, understanding that it's full of growth stocks and may pull back sharply in a market correction. If you're a long-term investor, you could still do well. If you're torn, you might just take a small stake in it.

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About the Author

Selena Maranjian
Selena Maranjian is a contributing personal finance and investing expert at The Motley Fool. Selena has produced The Motley Fool’s nationally syndicated newspaper feature since 1997. She is the author of The Motley Fool Money Guide and Investment Clubs: How to Start and Run One the Motley Fool Way, and the co-author of The Motley Fool Investment Guide for Teens and several editions of The Motley Fool Investment Tax Guide. Prior to The Motley Fool, she worked as a high school teacher and public opinion analyst. She holds a master’s degree in teaching from Brown University and a master’s degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
TMFSelena

Selena Maranjian has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Intel, Lam Research, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Information Technology ETF
NYSEMKT: VGT
$126.51
(-1.15%)-$1.47
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