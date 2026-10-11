Are you looking to make your stock portfolio grow faster? If so, you might want to consider investing in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT -1.15%). Here's how it has performed in recent years.

Over the past... Average annual gain 3 years 35.50% 5 years 21.47% 10 years 25.10% 15 years 22.28%

See? Impressive!

Expand NYSEMKT : VGT Vanguard Information Technology ETF Today's Change ( -1.15 %) $ -1.47 Current Price $ 126.51 Key Data Points AUM $170B Dividend Yield 1.41% Expense Ratio 0.09% Top Holdings NVDA 17.74% AAPL 15.80% MSFT 11.52%

If you invest just $1,000 in it and it grows at an average annual rate of 35% for 20 years, your stake could end up worth... wait for it... more than $400,000! But hold on. That's not a reasonable estimate. Over long periods, the exchange-traded fund has averaged gains closer to 20%. A stock market crash or correction might happen this year or next, which could depress some averages.

If your $1,000 instead grows at 20% annually for 20 years, your stake will end up worth about $38,000. Of course, the average growth rate might be lower -- or higher. Remember that the more you can invest, and the longer you can do it, the bigger your stake will likely get.

Here's a look at why the Vanguard Information Technology ETF has performed so well. Check out its recent top holdings.

Stock Weight in ETF Nvidia 17.73% Apple 15.79% Microsoft 11.51% Broadcom 4.52% Micron Technology 4.18% Advanced Micro Devices 2.95% Cisco Systems 1.71% Palantir Technologies 1.61% Intel 1.54% Lam Research 1.49%

Semiconductor stocks have been on a tear in recent years, largely driven by the boom in artificial intelligence (AI), and there are multiple semiconductor stocks among these top holdings. Memory chip stocks have also soared -- major holding Micron Technology, for example, was recently up nearly 450% over the past year!

So take a closer look at the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, understanding that it's full of growth stocks and may pull back sharply in a market correction. If you're a long-term investor, you could still do well. If you're torn, you might just take a small stake in it.