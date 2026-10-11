AGNC (AGNC +0.11%), one of the largest mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) in the U.S., turns heads with its 16.6% forward dividend yield. But its stock has also declined 13% over the past 12 months, offsetting most of those dividends, and sits near its 52-week low.

Should you buy, sell, or hold AGNC stock today?

As an mREIT, AGNC invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to collect interest. Like equity REITs, it pays out at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to maintain a lower tax rate.

To shield itself from another credit crunch, AGNC allocates 89% of its $97.2 billion portfolio to Agency MBS backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. But it's still sensitive to interest rate swings because it takes out short-term loans at lower rates to fund its long-term MBS purchases. If the Fed continues to raise its benchmark rates, the net interest spread (which currently hovers nearly 2%) will narrow, reducing its profits.

Expand NASDAQ : AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 47 /100 Today's Change ( 0.11 %) $ 0.01 Current Price $ 8.68 Key Data Points Market Cap $10B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 8.57 - $ 8.77 52wk Range $ 8.41 - $ 12.19 Volume 28.6M Avg Vol 27.4M Gross Margin 100.00% Dividend Yield 16.59%

For 2026, analysts expect its EPS to grow 5% to $1.58 per share and cover its forward dividend rate of $1.44 per share ($0.12 monthly). But in 2027, they expect its EPS to dip 6% to $1.49 as higher rates reduce its net interest income. That pressure could drive investors away from AGNC for the foreseeable future, so it's smarter to sell or avoid it than to buy and hold it today.