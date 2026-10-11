Winners tend to keep on winning. This is a core principle of my investing philosophy that's helped me generate market-crushing returns for investors who've followed along with my stock picks. More importantly, I believe this principle can help you protect and grow your wealth in the coming years.

That's because the best businesses can deliver superior returns to their shareholders for far longer than the skeptics would have you believe. As legendary Hall of Fame football coach Vince Lombardi said, winning is a habit.

Companies and leadership teams that have achieved long-term success tend to cultivate powerful competitive advantages that drive further gains. In this regard, here are two proven winners that should continue to make their stock owners richer in the years ahead.

Top stock to buy No. 1: Amazon

Few businesses are as well-positioned to profit from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom as Amazon (AMZN -1.10%).

AI is largely built in the cloud. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a prime beneficiary of this global megatrend.

The leading cloud computing platform grew sales by 37% in the second quarter and is on pace to generate a whopping $169 billion in annualized revenue. Better still, Amazon's scale advantages and proprietary chip technology enable AWS to earn enviable operating margins of nearly 40%.

Looking ahead, CEO Andy Jassy thinks AWS could produce a staggering $600 billion in annual sales by 2036, fueled by soaring demand for AI services. Jassy also believes that AWS could eventually become a "trillion-dollar annual revenue business."

Expand NASDAQ : AMZN Amazon Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 87 /100 Today's Change ( -1.10 %) $ -2.90 Current Price $ 259.53 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.8T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 259.27 - $ 263.70 52wk Range $ 196.00 - $ 287.20 Volume 26.6M Avg Vol 39M Gross Margin 50.77%

Amazon's massive e-commerce business also stands to benefit from advances in AI. The online retail colossus has long been a leader in robotic technology.

Amazon recently deployed its 1 millionth robot in its sprawling fulfillment network. As the world's largest operator of mobile robotics, Amazon is set to enjoy further gains in efficiency and profitability from new developments in physical AI and automation.

Importantly, Amazon's more than $160 billion in annual operating cash flow and $120 billion in cash reserves allow it to invest aggressively in these advanced technologies. During its second-quarter earnings call, Jassy said the cloud titan plans to spend a stunning $220 billion in 2026 alone to expand its computing capacity and e-commerce infrastructure to meet the "striking" demand for its offerings.

With multiple ways to cash in on the AI boom, Amazon is set to deliver handsome gains to its shareowners for at least another decade.

Top stock to buy No. 2: Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.28%) blockbuster GLP-1 medications make it easier for people to lose weight by controlling hunger. But the effects go far beyond just appearances.

Obesity can lead to a range of serious medical conditions, including heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. More than 100 million adults are obese in the U.S. alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Unsurprisingly, given their weight-loss and other health benefits, demand for Eli Lilly's GLP-1 drugs is surging. Sales of the healthcare giant's patented Mounjaro and Zepbound products soared 91% and 44%, respectively, to $9.9 billion and $4.9 billion in the second quarter.

Expand NYSE : LLY Eli Lilly Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 96 /100 Today's Change ( 0.28 %) $ 3.35 Current Price $ 1,182.62 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.1T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 1172.81 - $ 1188.70 52wk Range $ 783.85 - $ 1292.65 Volume 1.3M Avg Vol 2.5M Gross Margin 83.40% Dividend Yield 0.57%

Eli Lilly's customer base is set to grow far larger in the coming years. Its new GLP-1 pill, Foundayo, provides another, more convenient option for people who are uncomfortable with injectable medicines. At the same time, new Medicare drug coverage programs are making Eli Lilly's obesity medicines more affordable for many people.

With annual global sales of GLP-1 drugs projected to reach $190 billion by 2035, according to Morgan Stanley, Eli Lilly is well placed to grow its sales and profits at an above-average rate in the coming decade. For its part, Wall Street is projecting annualized earnings growth of roughly 22% over the next five years.

Eli Lilly may be a 150-year-old company, but it remains firmly in the vanguard of medical innovation. The pharma titan's best-in-class research and development program is a major competitive advantage and the foundation of its long-term success.