Over the last few years, growth stock investors have mainly been focused on artificial intelligence (AI) companies because of their incredible momentum. But as that opportunity gets long in the tooth, it makes sense to diversify your portfolio into businesses that are less exposed to big tech. Let's discuss why Grindr (GRND +0.53%) and Mama's Creations (MAMA -2.29%) fit the bill and could make excellent long-term investments.

1. Grindr

Founded in 2009, Grindr is a dating app that focuses on the LGBT community. It stands out because it has managed to duck many of the pitfalls faced by other players in the dating app niche. The company's small size and impressive growth could set it up for a healthy bull run.

In the early 2010s, mobile phone apps like Tinder helped push online dating into the mainstream through their convenient swipe features and edgy branding. However, as of 2026, the niche is widely considered a disappointment, with Tinder's parent company, Match Group, down 74% over the last five years. Female-oriented Bumble has faced similar weakness, with shares down by 95% over the same time frame.

Expand NYSE : GRND Grindr Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 71 /100 Today's Change ( 0.53 %) $ 0.08 Current Price $ 15.11 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.6B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 14.92 - $ 15.54 52wk Range $ 9.73 - $ 18.50 Volume 2.1M Avg Vol 1.6M Gross Margin 74.12%

Grindr seems to have totally bucked the trend. It captures a more specialized market, and unlike the other apps, its users have tended to be more intentional, which can help increase customer engagement. Second-quarter revenue jumped 33% year over year to $138.1 million. Management plans to keep the momentum going by adding new AI-driven features like Edge, an ultra-premium subscription tier that offers extras like chat summaries and experience customization.

With a market cap of just under $2.7 billion, Grindr is a small company with plenty of room to run. Its price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 5.63 represents a premium over the S&P 500's average of 3.8. That looks like a fair valuation for one of the most compelling dating stocks available.

2. Mama's Creations

While packaged foods and other consumer goods typically aren't the first thing investors envision when seeking explosive growth, Mama's Creations is helping defy that stereotype. The company is on a tear, with shares up by 465% over the last five years. A recent dip could represent a great opportunity for new investors to bet on its future.

Expand NASDAQ : MAMA Mama's Creations Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 76 /100 Today's Change ( -2.29 %) $ -0.31 Current Price $ 13.24 Key Data Points Market Cap $624M Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 12.98 - $ 13.56 52wk Range $ 9.90 - $ 21.00 Volume 471.1K Avg Vol 637.7K Gross Margin 24.25%

While it's not a household name yet, Mama's Creations is known for its high-quality prepared deli foods and ready-to-prepare meals. Its flagship brand, Mama Mancini's, specializes in Italian-American staples like meatballs and sausages. The company enjoys widespread national distribution through mainstream retailers like Walmart and Costco. It also benefits from the consumer trend toward meal prepping and deli food as an alternative to inconvenient and pricey sit-down restaurants.

Q2 earnings show the benefits of these advantages. Revenue jumped 55% year over year to $54.6 million as Mama's Creations secured new product placements with its existing retail partners and launched with new ones. Management's recent investments in supply chain improvements are also paying off through higher operating leverage, with Q2 profit soaring 101% to $2.6 million.

While the company's decision to issue $108.6 million worth of additional stock has alarmed some investors (sending shares down around 16% over the last month), these funds can be used for acquisitions that expand its product diversification and add even more production capabilities.

Which stock is better?

Grindr and Mama's Creations are both excellent small growth stocks with bright futures in the online dating and packaged foods opportunities. That said, if you can't buy both, the best pick will depend on your strategy.

If you are comfortable taking on potentially greater risk in pursuit of stronger long-term growth, Grindr might be the better option as it experiments with new AI-powered subscription tiers. On the other hand, Mama's Creations is better for investors who prefer a company that offers more tangible consumer products and established retail relationships.