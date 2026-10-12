A company needs to innovate or risk falling by the wayside in the healthcare sector. The best example of that today is probably Novo Nordisk (NVO -0.15%), which was the first to introduce a GLP-1 weight-loss medication. However, Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.28%) GLP-1 shot proved more effective, allowing it to overtake Novo Nordisk in this still-developing pharmaceutical space. Don't count Novo Nordisk out just yet.

Meanwhile, some healthcare niches, such as surgical robotics, where Intuitive Surgical (ISRG +0.87%) is the leader, are likely to be large enough for more than one player to participate. That's where Medtronic (MDT +3.90%) comes in, as it has now started selling its own surgical robot. Here's why investors should look at all of these stocks.

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs

Eli Lilly is doing extremely well today as a business thanks to its leading position in the GLP-1 weight-loss niche of the pharmaceutical sector. That's a good reason to look at the stock, but investors need to remember that drugs only have limited patent protection. So eventually Eli Lilly's current drugs will be replaced by newer versions or, at the very least, generic competition will enter, reducing the revenues generated by branded versions. With nearly two-thirds of Eli Lilly's revenue currently coming from its GLP-1 drug portfolio, this is a potential problem.

Expand NYSE : LLY Eli Lilly Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 96 /100 Today's Change ( 0.28 %) $ 3.35 Current Price $ 1,182.62 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.1T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 1172.81 - $ 1188.70 52wk Range $ 783.85 - $ 1292.65 Volume 1.3M Avg Vol 2.5M Gross Margin 83.40% Dividend Yield 0.57%

It's a good thing that Eli Lilly is on top of the issue. The company has made a concerted effort to use today's GLP-1 windfall to invest in the future. It is acquiring companies with attractive drug opportunities, expanding the breadth and depth of its pipeline. Eli Lilly is an expensive stock right now, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 39x and a dividend yield of just 0.6%. But it still might be worth a look for a growth-oriented investor.

Novo Nordisk lost the lead in the GLP-1 space, showing just how competitive the pharmaceutical sector can be. The stock has fallen dramatically because investors aren't convinced the company can get back on track. The P/E ratio is just 9x, and its dividend yield is a lofty 4.7%.

Expand NYSE : NVO Novo Nordisk Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 78 /100 Today's Change ( -0.15 %) $ -0.06 Current Price $ 38.58 Key Data Points Market Cap $129B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 38.26 - $ 38.85 52wk Range $ 35.12 - $ 64.16 Volume 8.7M Avg Vol 12.6M Gross Margin 80.65% Dividend Yield 4.66%

There are real reasons to worry, noting that the company is currently shifting to a volume model. That will depress earnings in the near term. It is also more heavily focused on weight loss than Eli Lilly is in its future drug development. Investors are taking a show-me approach. However, Novo Nordisk was first to market with both a GLP-1 shot and a pill, demonstrating strong research and development capabilities. While the stock is probably best looked at as a turnaround story, long-term investors focused on income might find it attractive.

Surgical robotics

Intuitive Surgical helped create the surgical robotics space and is an industry leader. At the end of the second quarter of 2026, it had 11,710 of its da Vinci systems installed, up 12% year over year. That massive installed base supports annuity-like income from the sale of services, instruments, and accessories, which together account for nearly 75% of revenue.

Expand NASDAQ : ISRG Intuitive Surgical Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 88 /100 Today's Change ( 0.87 %) $ 3.68 Current Price $ 427.64 Key Data Points Market Cap $151B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 421.03 - $ 429.27 52wk Range $ 328.57 - $ 603.88 Volume 1.6M Avg Vol 2.9M Gross Margin 66.66%

This is a powerful growth story. The only problem is that investors are well aware, with Intuitive Surgical sporting a P/E of 47x. It doesn't pay a dividend. That said, a recent drawdown has left the current P/E well below its five-year average of 66x. Aggressive growth investors may want to take a look, given that surgical robotics is still a fairly new technology.

This is also why dividend and value investors may want to consider Medtronic. This giant medical device maker has just launched its own surgical robot, called Hugo. It is still a very new product, but given Medtronic's strong position in the industry, it seems likely to be a leading competitor in the surgical robotics niche. That said, investors are fairly downbeat on Medtronic, noting its more modest P/E of 21x and attractive 3.2% yield.

Expand NYSE : MDT Medtronic Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 75 /100 Today's Change ( 3.90 %) $ 3.45 Current Price $ 91.93 Key Data Points Market Cap $118B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 90.71 - $ 92.87 52wk Range $ 73.31 - $ 106.33 Volume 36.6M Avg Vol 13.9M Gross Margin 60.56% Dividend Yield 3.11%

The big story here is that over the years, Medtronic's business got a bit bloated. It has been working to slim down and refocus on innovation, with Hugo as one of its notable successes. In fiscal 2026, the company's revenue growth was the fastest in a decade, suggesting its turnaround is gaining traction. While Medtronic isn't a pure-play surgical robotics investment, the company's diversification, more attractive valuation, and lofty dividend yield will likely make it a good pick for many investors.

Different ways to play the same themes

What's interesting about Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Medtronic, and Intuitive Surgical is that they offer contrasting ways to play the same investment themes. Growth investors will probably want to stick with Eli Lilly and Intuitive Surgical. While value and income investors will probably be drawn to Medtronic and Novo Nordisk. And whichever way you lean here, you still get to invest in industry-leading companies operating in exciting new healthcare technologies.