I'm of the opinion that Ethereum (ETH -1.18%) is a good investment that belongs in most crypto portfolios, so long as its slice never grows past 5% of your total diversified portfolio's value.

I use that rule to size my own Ethereum position, and I like owning it because it's the broadest single-coin bet on crypto's future. But I have two reasons I keep its allocation so constrained, so let me explain my logic.

Ethereum is a great asset to own, but its days of minting millionaires are in the past

Early Ethereum buyers -- of which I was not one -- were blessed to ride the asset through a once-in-a-generation run. Over the 10 years through Oct. 9, the coin rose 20,960%, meaning that an investment of just $500 would now be worth more than $105,310.

That's very unlikely to repeat. Its market cap was $303 billion on Oct. 9, so a 10x gain would put its value at nearly $3 trillion, above the $2.9 trillion value of the whole crypto market on Oct. 9.

Plus, from the perspective of a holder, there's no mechanism that might revive the odds of the coin's value exploding anytime soon.

Expand CRYPTO : ETH Ethereum Today's Change ( -1.18 %) $ -30.35 Current Price $ 2,532.08 Key Data Points Market Cap $309B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 2411.24 - $ 2575.42 52wk Range $ 1512.07 - $ 4283.09 Volume 16.3B

Ethereum has no maximum supply. New issuance dilutes holders at nearly 1% per year right now.

The chain's staking rewards, which are the payments granted for locking up coins to secure the network, are issued fresh, causing dilution. Staking pays about 2.6% a year, so it won't help to generate big returns. And Ethereum's transaction fees, which burn the base portion of each fee paid, only manage to offset the issuance from staking when the network is extremely busy, so having just some traffic doesn't automatically create the conditions that reward people holding Ether in a well-balanced crypto portfolio.

How much Ethereum should you own?

In short, the above is why I would not suggest that anyone concentrate their portfolio heavily in Ethereum. But it's still very much worth owning, with the right expectations and in the right-sized allocation.

Ethereum is a good investment primarily because of its breadth. Many new crypto trends start on its network. Owning it means capturing upside from the growth of its diversified project ecosystem while avoiding the sharp downside risk you'd face by investing directly in those ecosystem project tokens.

One reason for its ability to incubate new crypto projects, and indeed entire new segments, is that it ranks first among all blockchains in decentralized finance (DeFi) deposits, with $51.4 billion; its next closest competitor, Solana, has just $6.3 billion. It also leads the crypto market in its base of tokenized real-world assets, meaning bonds and stock shares whose ownership is recorded on a blockchain, with $16.9 billion in value locked in tradeable stock asset tokens. Similarly, its base of stablecoins, which can be considered capital stored on its network and ready for possible investment into emerging projects, is also the biggest in the entire sector, with $151.4 billion in value.

All of that capital, in all those various forms, chose to come to rest on Ethereum rather than any of the other options available. And at its core, that's the biggest reason to own some of it.

But how much is right? Morgan Stanley suggested up to 4% in crypto for its most aggressive portfolios in an Oct. 1, 2025, note, while BlackRock suggested about 2%, per CoinDesk. Those figures are for the size of an entire crypto portfolio relative to an investor's larger diversified portfolio, though.

That's why my rule is that Ethereum should account for at the very most 20% of your crypto portfolio, and at most, 5% of everything.

Sizing this way makes volatility less troublesome and, more importantly, makes a crash survivable. Ethereum's worst five-year drawdown was 76.7%, so a repeat of that would only cost a 2% position approximately 1.5% of your portfolio's value. That would certainly sting, but it's unlikely to scare you into selling at the bottom.