Micron Technology (MU -3.88%) just delivered an extraordinary quarter.

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue reached $54.2 billion, up from $11.3 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share surged to $32.9 from $2.8 a year earlier. Even more striking, Micron expects revenue to reach approximately $61.5 billion in its fiscal first quarter of 2027, with earnings of about $37.80 per share.

But the most important part of Micron's latest earnings call wasn't a record number. It was a sentence about what comes next: "Industry demand has strengthened since our last earnings call, and we expect memory and storage supply demand conditions to be much tighter in fiscal 2027 and 2028 than they were in 2026."

If management is right, investors may be making a mistake by treating Micron's current earnings as the cycle peak. The stronger possibility is that Micron's best years may still be ahead.

Investors may be looking at the wrong year

Memory is a notoriously cyclical business. When demand exceeds supply, prices rise, and manufacturers make enormous profits. Those profits encourage companies to build more capacity. Eventually, supply catches up, prices fall, and profits can collapse. That's why investors have been cautious about valuing Micron based on today's earnings.

But management's latest forecast challenges that traditional playbook. Micron isn't saying supply-demand conditions will gradually loosen after the current boom. It's saying they could become even tighter in fiscal 2027 and 2028.

That's a remarkable statement considering how tight the market already is. It raises a very different question: What if 2026 isn't the peak? If that's true, investors might have understated the company's prospects.

Expand NASDAQ : MU Micron Technology Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 91 /100 Today's Change ( -3.88 %) $ -39.96 Current Price $ 989.04 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.1T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 978.50 - $ 1002.67 52wk Range $ 186.25 - $ 1255.00 Volume 24M Avg Vol 32.4M Gross Margin 80.71% Dividend Yield 0.04%

AI is changing the demand equation

The simplest explanation why 2026 may not be the peak is that demand is growing faster than the industry can add supply. And aritifical intelligence (AI) is a major reason.

Modern AI systems require enormous amounts of memory and storage. As AI models become larger and more capable, the amount of memory required by the computing infrastructure supporting them also increases.

Meanwhile, adding new memory production takes years. Manufacturers need to build fabs, install specialized equipment, and qualify new production.

To this end, Micron is investing aggressively because it expects demand to remain strong. The company now plans to invest more than $250 billion in U.S. manufacturing through 2035, driven largely by expectations for long-term AI-related memory demand.

That's an important signal. Micron isn't behaving as though today's shortage is temporary but structural.

Why supply matters so much

Investors focus on whether Micron can sell more chips over time. That's important, but not the most important thing. What's crucial is how much it can charge for them.

Micron's fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) gross margin reached 87%, while management expects roughly 86.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Those are extraordinary margins for a company whose historical earnings have been highly cyclical.

If supply-and-demand conditions become even tighter over the next two years, Micron could maintain strong pricing while increasing production. That would change the investment equation.

Instead of today's earnings representing a temporary peak, they could become the foundation for a much larger earnings base.

But management can still be wrong, though

All that said, investors shouldn't blindly accept the forecast. Memory demand could weaken. AI infrastructure spending could slow. Competitors could add capacity faster than expected. And technological changes could reduce memory requirements.

Most importantly, memory companies have a long history of seeing strong demand right before the cycle turns. So the statement about 2027 and 2028 is a forecast, not a guarantee. The numbers will have to prove it in the coming quarters.

What does it mean for investors?

Micron's latest earnings weren't merely another record quarter. Management gave investors a potentially much more important message: The memory market could be even tighter in fiscal 2027 and 2028 than it was in 2026.

Of course, there's no guarantee that management's forecast will materialize. So investors should track one important number going forward: gross margin.

If supply expands but Micron continues to generate exceptionally high margins, it would provide powerful evidence that the memory industry has really changed for good. But if margins collapse as new capacity arrives, investors may discover that the old memory cycle is still alive -- the AI boom simply delayed it.

Either way, the leading indicator going forward is gross margin.