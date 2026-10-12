Projecting a stock to double in a year is a bold call, but I think IonQ (IONQ -9.07%) can get it done. If you aren't familiar with the stock, it's a quantum computing pure-play that's pursuing building a full quantum computing ecosystem. The stock hasn't had a great 2026 and is down about 12% for the year. However, there has been no shortage of good things going on at IonQ, and I think its underperformance has more to do with the market being slightly risk-averse right now than with IonQ's actual performance.

Several catalysts are coming up next year that could drive it higher, and I'm betting that the stock will more than double to reach a new all-time high sometime in 2027.

IonQ is taking a unique approach to quantum computing

One thing that sets IonQ apart from others in the quantum computing industry is its approach to the technology. It uses trapped ion technology, which yields more accurate computation at the cost of processing speed. Nearly every other competitor is pursuing a superconducting technique, which flips the advantages. However, with computing accuracy being one of the biggest hurdles quantum computing needs to clear before becoming commercially relevant, I like IonQ's approach more.

Another issue is that creating a computer with enough qubits (the basic computing unit for quantum computing, versus bits for traditional computing) has proven difficult. IonQ expects its class-leading 256-qubit system to be available for purchase sometime in 2027, which will attract clients that want to be an early-stage pioneer in the quantum computing industry. IonQ already has a handful of preorders for this system, and if it can deliver, it will have plenty of growth to allow it to reach new highs next year.

Expand NYSE : IONQ IonQ Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 62 /100 Today's Change ( -9.07 %) $ -3.62 Current Price $ 36.27 Key Data Points Market Cap $15B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 35.89 - $ 38.81 52wk Range $ 25.89 - $ 81.08 Volume 32.2M Avg Vol 21.4M Gross Margin -3317.96%

Next year, Wall Street analysts estimate that IonQ will generate over $800 million in revenue, growing at a 79% pace. That indicates strong growth again for IonQ and positions it for a strong 2027.

Every few years, the market goes through a cycle of buying up quantum computing stocks as the technology gets closer and closer to commercial relevance. It has been a while since one of those has occurred, and with 2027 right around the corner, I wouldn't be surprised if there's another cycle coming up. That could lead to strong growth for IonQ's stock, delivering impressive stock returns to investors in just a year.