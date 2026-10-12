President Donald Trump's investment team tends to be very active in the market, making frequent trades for the president's portfolio. Three of the largest trades the president's team made in August were more than $1 million buys of Meta Platforms (META +3.38%), Microsoft (MSFT +1.14%), and Netflix (NFLX +0.44%).

Let's take a closer look to see if investors should follow suit.

1. Meta Platforms

Expand NASDAQ : META Meta Platforms Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 80 /100 Today's Change ( 3.38 %) $ 24.29 Current Price $ 742.96 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.9T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 727.64 - $ 752.24 52wk Range $ 520.26 - $ 779.82 Volume 24.9M Avg Vol 18.7M Gross Margin 81.75% Dividend Yield 0.28%

Trump's biggest investment in August was in Meta Platforms, with the stock hovering near its year-to-date lows. The timing of the investment was fortunate, as the stock would later go on a big run after the launch of its Muse AI agents. However, I think the stock could still have significant upside ahead.

Meta's Muse AI agents have been an instant hit, with nearly 2 million people already using them daily, and they are the most-downloaded app on Apple's App Store. With its AI agents, Meta has the opportunity to open up a whole new, large revenue stream through subscriptions, transactions, and marketing affiliate fees. It also opens the door to start monetizing Facebook Marketplace.

At the same time, the company's core social media advertising business remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI. AI is helping improve its content recommendations, keep users on its apps longer, and increase ad loads. It's also helping advertisers create better campaigns and increase conversions, leading to higher ad prices. That's a great combination and makes Meta a premier growth stock to own.

2. Microsoft

Expand NASDAQ : MSFT Microsoft Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 92 /100 Today's Change ( 1.14 %) $ 6.08 Current Price $ 541.15 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.0T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 535.70 - $ 542.74 52wk Range $ 349.20 - $ 553.72 Volume 18.3M Avg Vol 27.4M Gross Margin 67.94% Dividend Yield 0.67%

Another stock Trump's investment team was scooping up in size in August was Microsoft. The stock has had its ups and downs and is little changed during the past year. Although the stock's performance has been unimpressive, the company's results have been the opposite, with it seeing strong momentum in both its cloud computing and enterprise software businesses.

The cloud unit Microsoft Azure has been a strong, consistent performer, with revenue climbing by 30% or more each quarter during the past three years. Although it's wisely starting to move beyond OpenAI, it still has a 27% stake in the ChatGPT maker and a huge cloud computing backlog anchored by commitments from it. With Microsoft continuing to invest aggressively in AI infrastructure, it should continue to see strong cloud computing growth ahead.

At the same time, its enterprise software business continues to perform well, with increasing adoption of its AI assistant, Copilot, driving strong revenue growth. Given how embedded Microsoft 365 is in the enterprise market, the company has a big opportunity to be an AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) and agentic AI winner.

Overall, the stock looks like a solid buy-and-hold option.

3. Netflix

Expand NASDAQ : NFLX Netflix Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 80 /100 Today's Change ( 0.44 %) $ 0.31 Current Price $ 70.61 Key Data Points Market Cap $294B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 70.56 - $ 71.55 52wk Range $ 65.08 - $ 124.86 Volume 24.2M Avg Vol 36.7M Gross Margin 49.53%

A third stock that Trump was loading up on in August was Netflix. The streaming service stock has struggled recently, down about 25% in 2026 and trading more than 40% lower during the past year.

Netflix's growth has slowed, and it has started providing less information to investors, no longer reporting quarterly subscriber numbers and planning to provide viewership data only once a year. Meanwhile, the company is starting to look more like the cable TV companies it once disrupted, turning more toward advertising and live events. Advertising is a nice opportunity from a small base and should become Netflix's biggest growth driver over time. Meanwhile, it has continued to show pricing power.

Trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of about 19 times analysts' 2027 estimates, Netflix's valuation is reasonable. However, the stock is going through a tough transition period as growth starts to slow, and it needs to find a new investor base.

It looks like a solid growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) stock, but I wouldn't necessarily be running out to buy it today; I'd prefer to be a buyer when it's squarely in the bargain bin.