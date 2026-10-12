Silver has been crashing in value over the past several months. Back in January, it hit highs of more than $120, and now, it's at about half of that value. The excitement around the precious metal has waned. While it's normally seen as a go-to investment in times of uncertainty, with bond yields rising, risk-averse investors have arguably more compelling options to consider these days.

The iShares Silver Trust (SLV -0.79%), which tracks silver, is down 21% since the start of the year. But long-term investors are still sitting on some solid gains, as it has risen by 160% over the course of five years. At a more discounted valuation, and with there still being plenty of risk in the markets these days, could this be an underrated time to load up on silver?

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Why there could be a resurgence in silver before the end of 2026

Although things have been abysmal for silver in recent months, the upcoming midterm elections could change things in a hurry. If the Democrats regain control of the House or Senate, or both, that could drastically change the political climate. One thing that was evident with the price of silver last year and early this year is that it is a sought-after metal when there are concerns about the markets.

Right now, there's still ample optimism. But if there's political uncertainty ahead and valuations come under pressure again, investors may once again load up on silver-related stocks and investments. The key may be what happens with bond yields. If they remain high, silver may still struggle to rise higher despite the uncertainty. But if inflation comes down due to changing policies, which may bring yields down in the process, that could give silver a boost.

Expand NYSEMKT : SLV iShares Silver Trust Today's Change ( -0.79 %) $ -0.43 Current Price $ 54.35 Key Data Points AUM $30B Expense Ratio 0.50%

Silver is speculative, but it may be worth having a position in right now

Buying the iShares Silver Trust now, while it's down big, could be a good move for investors to make. Not only can it help diversify a portfolio, but it may still benefit from rising silver prices in the not-too-distant future. The price of silver is speculative in nature, which means there is always going to be some risk with owning it.

However, it is also a safe-haven asset that investors turn to in times of turmoil. And with there being plenty of risk in the market these days, I don't think it's a bad option to buy the iShares Silver Trust to gain exposure to silver, especially with its valuation being significantly reduced.