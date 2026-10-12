The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for Starbucks (SBUX +1.69%) and Chipotle (CMG -3.77%) shareholders. Rumors emerged late last week that the coffee purveyor was considering a takeover bid for the fast-casual chain. The reports sent Chipotle stock higher, while Starbucks shares tumbled.

Starbucks took the unusual step to address the rumors early Monday, putting an end to the speculation.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Will they or won't they?

In a widely reported statement, Starbucks refuted the reports. "As a matter of policy, we don't comment on rumors and speculation, but we want to be clear we are not buying Chipotle," a Starbucks spokesperson said.

"Our team is laser-focused on executing our Back to Starbucks strategy," they said, referring to the company's ongoing turnaround efforts. The spokesperson added that the company was looking forward to sharing its latest financial results with investors later this month.

The source of the scuttlebutt

Rumors swirled late last week after a report surfaced that Starbucks was considering a buyout of Chipotle in a deal that would have marked the largest takeover ever in the restaurant industry. A report that first appeared in the Financial Times suggested the company had engaged advisors to explore a potential tie-up, sending ripples through the space.

A statement by Starbucks at the time -- which may sound familiar -- only added fuel to the fire. "Our team is laser-focused on executing our 'Back to Starbucks’ strategy. We have strong momentum and confidence in our long-term growth potential." Since the statement didn't directly address the rumors, investors were left to draw their own conclusions.

Expand NYSE : CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 72 /100 Today's Change ( -3.77 %) $ -1.19 Current Price $ 30.40 Key Data Points Market Cap $38B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 29.83 - $ 31.18 52wk Range $ 28.04 - $ 42.81 Volume 29.2M Avg Vol 17.6M Gross Margin 21.09%

Bigger isn't always better

Chipotle's market cap of roughly $38 billion (as of this writing) would make any acquisition pricey and potentially difficult to digest. Moreover, a deal of this magnitude would have created a $143 billion restaurant behemoth, but the jury was still out on whether either company would have benefited from the tie-up.

Stephens analyst Jim Salera noted that 90% of U.S. Chipotle locations are within 1 mile of the nearest Starbucks. He suggested the pair could benefit from shared real estate and potential operating efficiencies.

On the other hand, Melius Research analyst Jacob Aiken-Phillips suggested that at first glance, "it doesn't seem like there are that many synergies for something like this to happen." He acknowledged that Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol had "intimate knowledge" of Chipotle's operations as the company's former chief executive, but wondered aloud if "there's actually anything to be gained."

Citi Research analyst Jon Tower went further, noting that two-brand restaurant locations struggle to generate meaningful same-store sales growth, questioning the rationale behind such a deal.

What the future holds for Starbucks and Chipotle investors

Niccol was brought in to spearhead Starbucks' turnaround roughly two years ago, and those efforts are beginning to bear fruit. For its fiscal 2026 third quarter (ended June 28), Starbucks' revenue declined just 1% year over year to $9.3 billion, though that includes the recent spin-off of its operations in China. This resulted in earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91, up 86%.

Moreover, its comparable store sales (comps) climbed 7.9%, driven by a 4.2% increase in transactions and a 3.5% increase in average ticket. So customers are visiting Starbucks more often and spending more when they do.

Expand NASDAQ : SBUX Starbucks Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 64 /100 Today's Change ( 1.69 %) $ 1.54 Current Price $ 92.29 Key Data Points Market Cap $105B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 90.71 - $ 92.44 52wk Range $ 77.99 - $ 110.51 Volume 11M Avg Vol 7.5M Gross Margin 16.53% Dividend Yield 2.69%

This ongoing success suggests that Starbucks investors would be better served by Niccol's continued focus on the company's turnaround, unhampered by the distraction of an ill-timed acquisition.

For its part, Chipotle has struggled since Niccol traded teams two years ago. Weakening consumer sentiment, persistent wage inflation, and higher food costs have weighed on the stock. The company's strategy, dubbed ‘Recipe for Growth,’ has also been gaining traction. In the second quarter, revenue increased 9% to $3.3 billion, though diluted EPS was flat at $0.32.

Comps rose 2.2%, driven by transactions that rose 1% and a 1.2% increase in the average ticket. CEO Scott Boatwright said this illustrates that Chipotle is focused on the right growth drivers, which will lead to "sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value."

To buy or not to buy?

While reports of a marriage between Starbucks and Chipotle were certainly intriguing, investors shouldn't make long-term investment decisions based on rumors. Each company is making headway in their respective turnaround efforts and has a long track record of success -- albeit with a few bumps along the way.

Starbucks is further along in its turnaround efforts, which is reflected in its valuation. The stock is currently selling for 53 times earnings and 29 times forward earnings. For its part, Chipotle is the better value, selling for 28 times earnings and 26 times forward earnings.

This allows astute investors to pick up Chipotle shares at a discount, before its turnaround gains additional traction.