Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM -1.40%) entered 2026 with Auvelity already generating more than half a billion dollars in annual sales for major depressive disorder. Now the drug is expanding into a second potentially massive market: agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

In April, the FDA approved Auvelity for agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease, making it the first approved treatment for the condition that isn't an antipsychotic. Axsome launched it for the new indication in June. And the early numbers look good.

Auvelity generated $180.3 million in second-quarter sales, up 51% year over year. During the first eight weeks following the Alzheimer's launch, new patient starts among people 65 and older jumped 126% compared with the same period in the previous quarter.

Auvelity is becoming a much bigger drug

Auvelity was originally approved in 2022 for major depressive disorder. By 2025, sales reached $507.1 million. Now, Alzheimer's agitation treatment dramatically expands that opportunity.

To clarify, agitation can include excessive movement, restlessness, verbal aggression, and physical aggression. It's also one of the most difficult symptoms for caregivers to manage.

Axsome now believes Auvelity can eventually generate at least $8 billion in annual peak sales, with roughly half coming from depression and half from Alzheimer's agitation. To be clear, that's a company estimate rather than a forecast, and management hasn't said when it expects Auvelity to reach that level. Still, the trajectory is hard to ignore.

The drugmaker expanded the Auvelity sales force from roughly 300 representatives to more than 600 to reach psychiatrists, neurologists, geriatric specialists, and primary-care doctors. Insurance coverage has also reached approximately 89% of covered lives. . If the Alzheimer's launch continues to gain traction, Auvelity could potentially generate several billion dollars annually by the end of the decade.

This isn't just about Auvelity

Axsome already has two other commercial products. There's Sunosi, which is used to treat excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. That generated $35.8 million in Q2 revenue. Then there's Symbravo, Axsome's migraine treatment. This one is much newer and only generated $2.3 million in Q2 sales, but underlying demand is growing quickly, with prescriptions rising 30% from the previous quarter to approximately 23,500 in Q2. Axsome believes the drug could eventually generate $500 million to $1 billion in annual peak sales.

Expand NASDAQ : AXSM Axsome Therapeutics Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 77 /100 Today's Change ( -1.40 %) $ -2.35 Current Price $ 166.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $8.7B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 165.02 - $ 170.80 52wk Range $ 120.12 - $ 260.19 Volume 663K Avg Vol 713K Gross Margin 91.96%

There's also the pipeline, which includes AXS-12 and AXS-14. AXS-12 is being developed for narcolepsy, with an FDA decision currently scheduled for May 1, 2027. AXS-14 is being developed for fibromyalgia and has already produced positive Phase 3 results. Axsome is also studying solriamfetol, a "wakefulness-promoting" medication in additional conditions, including ADHD, depression, and binge eating disorder.

Overall, management believes its pipeline could support an average of one new FDA drug application filing per year through 2030. Of course, not all of those programs will necessarily succeed. But Axsome no longer needs every pipeline candidate to work, for the company to grow substantially.

What could Axsome look like in 2030?

The biggest risk is execution. Axsome is spending aggressively to commercialize its drugs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses totaled $208.1 million in Q2, yet the company posted a $51.3 million net loss despite generating $218.4 million in product revenue.

That spending makes sense if Auvelity continues scaling rapidly. It becomes more problematic if the Alzheimer's launch disappoints. But if it plays out as management expects, Axsome could have a multibillion-dollar flagship drug supported by several additional commercial products by 2030.

Now, Auvelity doesn't need to reach $8 billion by 2030 for that scenario to work. If depression treatment sales keep climbing, Alzheimer's agitation becomes another major market, and even a few pipeline programs reach commercialization, Axsome could graduate from a successful biotech to a sizable neuroscience pharmaceutical company.