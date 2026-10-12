Sandisk (SNDK -5.97%) stock sank 6.6% through 9:55 a.m. ET Monday -- and it's no mystery why.

Three months ago, worries about the durability of artificial intelligence demand combined with the threat of new competition in memory chips from China to cut Sandisk's stock price in half.

An IPO by ChangXin Memory Technologies, or CXMT -- a Chinese maker of DRAM memory chips -- sparked much of this selling. Today, CXMT is back in the news.

SanDisk logo overlaid on a red-tinted background with an external SSD and laptop keyboard

Image source: The Motley Fool.

China news today

As TradingView.com reports, CXMT has made "key progress" on "4F square" technology to increase DRAM storage density and will release a new product targeting the AI data center market later this year.

CXMT isn't the only company exploring this technology. Indeed, both SK Hynix and Samsung have announced similar progress. That's not necessarily good news for U.S. memory producers like Sandisk and Micron, however. It still adds one more company to the list of rivals making DRAM advances, and threatening to eat their market share!

Sandisk Stock Quote

NASDAQ: SNDK

Sandisk
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Moneyball Superscore
81/100
Today's Change
(-5.97%) $-94.49
Current Price
$1,487.33

What it means for Sandisk stock

Still, there are two reasons Sandisk investors might not want to panic. First and foremost, because Sandisk doesn't actually make DRAM at all! It's a NAND memory specialist, and so, while competing in the same general industry as CXMT, it's not a direct competitor, blunting the threat.

And second, as Yahoo! Finance reports, the threat from CXMT may not even be as sharp as feared. Most investors first heard of CXMT when Apple asked permission to buy DRAM chips from it back in July. Apple soon abandoned the effort, however, when it learned CXMT was demanding prices even higher than SK and Samsung were charging!

Turns out, CXMT isn't quite as scary as we thought. And Sandisk investors needn't be as nervous as they are.

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About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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Sandisk Stock Quote
Sandisk
NASDAQ: SNDK
$1,487.33
(-5.97%)-$94.49
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