Sandisk (SNDK -5.97%) stock sank 6.6% through 9:55 a.m. ET Monday -- and it's no mystery why.

Three months ago, worries about the durability of artificial intelligence demand combined with the threat of new competition in memory chips from China to cut Sandisk's stock price in half.

An IPO by ChangXin Memory Technologies, or CXMT -- a Chinese maker of DRAM memory chips -- sparked much of this selling. Today, CXMT is back in the news.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

China news today

As TradingView.com reports, CXMT has made "key progress" on "4F square" technology to increase DRAM storage density and will release a new product targeting the AI data center market later this year.

CXMT isn't the only company exploring this technology. Indeed, both SK Hynix and Samsung have announced similar progress. That's not necessarily good news for U.S. memory producers like Sandisk and Micron, however. It still adds one more company to the list of rivals making DRAM advances, and threatening to eat their market share!

Expand NASDAQ : SNDK Sandisk Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 81 /100 Today's Change ( -5.97 %) $ -94.49 Current Price $ 1,487.33 Key Data Points Market Cap $215B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 1464.43 - $ 1539.10 52wk Range $ 120.96 - $ 2354.39 Volume 8.8M Avg Vol 12.7M Gross Margin 71.47%

What it means for Sandisk stock

Still, there are two reasons Sandisk investors might not want to panic. First and foremost, because Sandisk doesn't actually make DRAM at all! It's a NAND memory specialist, and so, while competing in the same general industry as CXMT, it's not a direct competitor, blunting the threat.

And second, as Yahoo! Finance reports, the threat from CXMT may not even be as sharp as feared. Most investors first heard of CXMT when Apple asked permission to buy DRAM chips from it back in July. Apple soon abandoned the effort, however, when it learned CXMT was demanding prices even higher than SK and Samsung were charging!

Turns out, CXMT isn't quite as scary as we thought. And Sandisk investors needn't be as nervous as they are.