Trade tax threats escalate, retail earnings under pressure, AI earnings storm ahead, and more...

Breakfast News: Worldwide Worries

May 30, 2025

Thursday's Markets S&P 500

5,912 (+0.4%) Nasdaq

19,176 (+0.39%) Dow

42,216 (+0.28%) Bitcoin

$106,035 (-1.03%)

1. A Taxing Trade War

Germany has added to the week's trade war uncertainty as new Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer said the country is considering a 10% tax on large online platforms. It would hit sites like Alphabet's (GOOG 0.06%) Google and Meta's (META 0.49%) Facebook. In an interview with Stern magazine, he said such companies "pay hardly any taxes, invest too little, and give far too little back to society."

"I believe that we will be having more talks with them in the next few weeks": Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that trade talks between the U.S. and China "are a bit stalled" at the moment, after the 90-day pause agreed in Switzerland on May 12.

More tariff wobbles: After the week's off/on again court battles over President Trump's tariff authority, markets look set to open weakly today with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures down 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.

2. Retail in Tariff Firing Line

Stock Advisor recommendation Costco (COST 3.11%) posted Q3 revenue and earnings beats, respectively up 9% and 13% year over year. Membership income rose 10%, with worldwide membership renewal over 90%. Investors should watch e-commerce sales, with growth slipping to 15.7% from 20% a year ago.

Up 8% in pre-market trading: Despite economic uncertainty, Ulta Beauty ULTA 11.71% )

Despite economic uncertainty, Up to $150 million in tariff costs: Gap GAP -19.70% )

3. Three AI Revenue Beats on Thursday

Zscaler (ZS 9.92%) gained close to 3% in early trading after third-quarter revenue rose 23% with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) up 18%, both ahead of consensus. The cybersecurity specialist predicts $705 million to $707 million revenue in Q4, with AI expected to boost security demand.

"Unprecedented demand" for AI: Dell DELL -2.06% )

Data center revenue up 76%: Marvell MRVL -5.59% )

4. Hidden Gems: In Praise of Founders

In an interview with the Diary of a CEO podcast, Airbnb (ABNB 0.55%) co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the advantages he sees founders bringing to a company that other managers can't match. There are parallels here that Fools will recognize. For instance, in TMF's Hidden Gems service, our advisors seek out outstanding medium-to-large businesses with all-in, visionary leadership teams.

"You can love something, but when you're the biological parent of something, it came from you, it is you": Business Insider highlighted how Chesky compared founders to parents, citing "a deep passion and love" for the metaphorical business baby.

Business Insider highlighted how Chesky compared founders to parents, citing "a deep passion and love" for the metaphorical business baby. "You built it, so you know how to rebuild it": He points out that founders start out having total control of their creations, and may feel able to rebrand the company if necessary.

5. Your Take

