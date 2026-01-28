Tech stock reports kick off, SpaceX IPO report, earnings gather pace, and more...

Breakfast News: ASML Pops 5%, Boosts Nasdaq Futures

January 28, 2026

Tuesday's Markets S&P 500

6,979 (+0.41%) Nasdaq

23,817 (+0.91%) Dow

49,003 (-0.83%) Bitcoin

$89,108 (+1.47%)

1. ASML Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations

ASML Holding (ASML 0.66%) gained over 5% this morning, after recording bookings of $15.8 billion in the fourth quarter – well ahead of the $7.57 billion analysts had been expecting. The company intends to lift its full-year dividend 17% from last year, with a new buyback program of up to $10.4 billion. ASML is beating the S&P 500 by 88% since May 2022's Stock Advisor recommendation. "More robust expectations of the sustainability of AI-related demand": CEO Christophe Fouquet spoke of customer optimism, "reflected in a marked step-up in their medium-term capacity plans." Separately, the company announced 1,700 job layoffs – 3.8% of its workforce.

CEO Christophe Fouquet spoke of customer optimism, "reflected in a marked step-up in their medium-term capacity plans." Separately, the company announced 1,700 job layoffs – 3.8% of its workforce. "ASML ... 'does not expect 2026 total net sales to be below 2025'": Fool contributing analyst Dan Caplinger had been unimpressed by ASML's guidance at Q3 time – but the company now expects an increase of between 4% and 19%. The results helped boost Nasdaq futures around 0.9% this morning. 2. Report: SpaceX Plans June IPO SpaceX could be set for a mid-June IPO – lining up with a conjunction of Jupiter and Venus on June 8 to 9, and Elon Musk's birthday on June 28 – reports the Financial Times. The FT previously said Bank of America (BAC +0.97%), Goldman Sachs (GS +0.38%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.14%), and Morgan Stanley (MS 0.29%) are lining up to take part. $1.5 trillion valuation: The deal reportedly aims to raise up to $50 billion, exceeding Saudi Aramco 's $29 billion in 2019 – and making it the biggest IPO ever.

The deal reportedly aims to raise up to $50 billion, exceeding 's $29 billion in 2019 – and making it the biggest IPO ever. "The massive value jump is when you can be on your phone or sleeping for the entire ride": In other Musk-related news, Tesla TSLA 2.89% ) 3. This Morning's Key Results From SA Recs Starbucks SBUX 1.61% )

Corning GLW 3.72% )

Progressive PGR 1.37% ) 4. Next Up: Mag 7 Start to Report, Fed Decision Tesla is joined by fellow Magnificent Seven stocks Microsoft (MSFT 11.89%) and Meta (META +7.21%) today, scheduled to post their latest results after market close. AI progress will be at the fore, as Alphabet (GOOG 2.54%) – reporting next week – is widely seen as setting the pace. "2025 was supposed to be the year of the AI "Agent"": Watch for more news of Microsoft's next-generation AI chip, Maia 200, designed to give the company added in-house flexibility. Fool analyst Seth Jayson, however, remains skeptical of rapid AI progress.

Watch for more news of Microsoft's next-generation AI chip, Maia 200, designed to give the company added in-house flexibility. Fool analyst Seth Jayson, however, remains skeptical of rapid AI progress. "My expectation is they're signaling a pause": Investors are looking beyond today's Federal Reserve rate decision – with no change expected – as former Kansas City Federal Reserve CEO Esther George earlier suggested a "hold for a while."

5. Your Take

If you could only add to one of your existing holdings, which company would you double down on?

