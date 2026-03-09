Breakfast News: Futures Rocked By $100 Oil Shock

The conflict in Iran continues to drive markets down, as the S&P 500 closed Friday with a 2% loss on the week. The Nasdaq got off a little easier, down 1.2%. Following on from a battering for Asian markets – which saw the Japanese Nikkei slump 7% at one point Monday – S&P 500 futures fell 1.3% this morning, with Nasdaq futures down 1.5%.

WTI peaks above $119: West Texas Intermediate crude settled back to $103 this morning after crossing $100 for the first time since 2022. The G7 is set to discuss a possible release of International Energy Agency reserves to ease the pressure, reports the Financial Times.

"Shocks to the system are nothing new": Fool contributing analyst Jim Mueller notes there's no way we can predict coming market turmoil and we just can't time future events. The solution? "Take a longer view of time. Over history, the stock market has gone up and to the right. Over time."

2. Oil Just Blew Past $100. Here's What I'm Watching

Last week, I wrote about the emerging U.S.-Iran confrontation and what it could mean for markets. The Strait of Hormuz was the pressure point to watch. That scenario is no longer hypothetical.



As of Sunday evening, WTI (the U.S. oil benchmark) and Brent (the European benchmark) oil are both roughly $109 per barrel ... WTI surged over 17% Sunday alone, on top of a 36% weekly gain, the biggest in futures history ... Gas has jumped 47 cents to $3.45 nationally, while diesel is up 83 cents to $4.60, according to AAA.



The administration is betting this is a short-term disruption with a long-term payoff. Maybe they're right. But $100 oil, wells being shut in that may never come back, and Dow futures cratering on a Sunday evening tells you the market sees real risk this gets worse before it gets better. Stay informed, stay patient, stay calm, and stay Foolish.





3. The Pick of the Week's Stock Advisor Earnings

Casey's General Stores CASY 0.24% )

Adobe ADBE 0.43% )

Ulta Beauty ULTA 0.74% ) 4. Key Economic Updates Due This Week February's Consumer Price Index (CPI) print comes our way Wednesday, expected to edge up a little – reaching 0.3%, from 0.2% in January. The year-over-year (YoY) figure is predicted to stay unchanged at 2.4%. Analysts have core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, unchanged at 2.5% YoY. Trade deficit to narrow to $65.3 billion?: January's U.S. trade deficit, updated Thursday, looks set to come in below the previous month's $70.3 billion shortfall – as the long-term impact of the Supreme Court's tariffs ruling remains uncertain.

January's U.S. trade deficit, updated Thursday, looks set to come in below the previous month's $70.3 billion shortfall – as the long-term impact of the Supreme Court's tariffs ruling remains uncertain. Last PCE print before Fed meeting: Friday brings us the delayed January Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) update. The core figure – the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure – is expected to inch up to 3.1%, from 3%. The next rate-setting meeting is next Wednesday, March 18.

5. Your Take

No two investors share the same psychological response to market turbulence. Risk tolerance is as unique as a fingerprint.

How do you balance the advice to "stay calm and stay Foolish" with the instinct to act when markets are moving dramatically? What helps you maintain discipline?

