Breakfast News: Risk Rally Ignites on Iran Truce
April 8, 2026
|Tuesday's Markets
|S&P 500
6,617 (+0.08%)
|Nasdaq
22,018 (+0.1%)
|Dow
46,584 (-0.18%)
|Bitcoin
$69,287 (-0.82%)
1. Stocks Surge as Iran Ceasefire Begins
S&P 500 futures soared over 2.5% this morning, with Nasdaq futures up over 3%, as investors cheered confirmation of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, alongside the reopening of the key Strait of Hormuz.
- Pakistan invites both sides for talks on Friday: Pakistan's Prime Minister said he's setting the stage "to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes," as markets assess if the 10-point plan for the conditional ceasefire can lead to a broader de-escalation.
- Risk-on cross-asset market reaction: Brent oil futures fell over 14% lower to $93 per barrel, with Bitcoin (BTC +1.06%) up 3.6% to $71,800 and gold rallying over 2% above $4,800 per ounce.
2. "We Dodged a Proverbial Bullet"
Andy Cross
Motley Fool CIO
It's great to de-escalate from the rhetoric over the past 48 hours ... I'm optimistic that the entire hostilities will be toned down over the next month or two, though I'm not sure it will be fully what either side wants. But good enough to help open the Strait and get oil shipping again.
On a scale of 1-10, with 1 being totally cautious and 10 being total risk-on, last week I might have been around a 5 or a 6. Kind of average. I've been a net buyer of stocks or ETFs recently. Today I might be a notch higher. Maybe a 7.
I'm typically in that middle zone in most markets, just chuggin' along. Usually during the most fearful times I try to be more a buyer than seller. So that's like 8+. I never got there with the Iran conflict. And of course there are a lot of other issues that we're studying like jobs numbers, inflation/rates, AI opportunities and threats, valuations, etc.
I'm looking at continuing to diversify across industrials, small/mid caps, financials, industrial tech, and in some cases, tech (though my exposure there is pretty good already and I'm cautious). And if the markets do get a nice bump, I might also cash in some chips to look for those other opportunities.
3. Anthropic Leads Cybersecurity Push
A new partnership between Anthropic and tech giants – including Amazon (AMZN +5.43%), Apple (AAPL +0.63%), and Microsoft (MSFT 0.34%) – has been revealed, designed to help defend against AI-powered cyberattacks.
- AI has "identified thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities, many of them critical": Anthropic's AI model, Claude Mythos Preview, has already detected flaws in all of the major tech operating systems. Previously unknown software errors, known as zero-day vulnerabilities, need to be addressed or could be exploited.
- Critical software infrastructure companies will have access to the model: Around 40 companies will be able to use the model, which Anthropic isn't planning to release to the general public. It confirmed it was in talks with the U.S. government about using it to help on defense.
4. Levi Strauss Hits Record DTC Sales in Q1
Levi Strauss (LEVI +4.36%) rocketed around 10% ahead of the opening bell thanks to quarterly results beating expectations for both revenue and earnings, as direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales kicked higher.
- "Our strategic transformation is translating into higher returns and more profitable growth": Chief financial and growth officer Harmit Singh explained how the push to grow the DTC division, along with diversifying the product offering, is already delivering financial benefits.
- Tariff rollbacks could provide further benefit: CEO Michelle Gass noted the financial guidance could increase later this year, as it's assuming a 20% global tariff, although President Trump has now set the duty at 10%. If this remains in effect, it could boost full-year earnings by a further $35 million.
5. Your Take
Using the aforementioned scale of 1 to 10, where's your risk appetite right now? And more importantly, what are you actually doing about it? What sectors are you actively looking into now for long-term holds?
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