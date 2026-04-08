Breakfast News: Risk Rally Ignites on Iran Truce

S&P 500 futures soared over 2.5% this morning, with Nasdaq futures up over 3%, as investors cheered confirmation of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, alongside the reopening of the key Strait of Hormuz.

It's great to de-escalate from the rhetoric over the past 48 hours ... I'm optimistic that the entire hostilities will be toned down over the next month or two, though I'm not sure it will be fully what either side wants. But good enough to help open the Strait and get oil shipping again.

On a scale of 1-10, with 1 being totally cautious and 10 being total risk-on, last week I might have been around a 5 or a 6. Kind of average. I've been a net buyer of stocks or ETFs recently. Today I might be a notch higher. Maybe a 7.

I'm typically in that middle zone in most markets, just chuggin' along. Usually during the most fearful times I try to be more a buyer than seller. So that's like 8+. I never got there with the Iran conflict. And of course there are a lot of other issues that we're studying like jobs numbers, inflation/rates, AI opportunities and threats, valuations, etc.

I'm looking at continuing to diversify across industrials, small/mid caps, financials, industrial tech, and in some cases, tech (though my exposure there is pretty good already and I'm cautious). And if the markets do get a nice bump, I might also cash in some chips to look for those other opportunities.

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