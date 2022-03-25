Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Warren Buffett on Investing Mistakes

By Catherine Brock - Mar 25, 2022 at 5:46AM

Key Points

  • You can't learn how to avoid every investing mistake, but you can learn how to limit their impact.
  • Diversifying into different asset classes can help you tailor the risk and reward characteristics of your portfolio.
  • Having a long-term investment timeline and focus minimizes your exposure to timing mistakes.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Buffett's four-word quote could change your investing expectations.

You can find loads of information online about avoiding investing mistakes. What you'll find less of is real talk about the inevitability of investing mishaps.

If you're buying financial assets, you will mess up here and there. You might pick the wrong stock or fund. You might invest too much. You might get too enthusiastic about stocks and forget to balance your risk with fixed income.

You can learn your way around some of these mistakes, but not all of them. To support that statement, I'll enlist the help of famed investor Warren Buffett, also known as the Oracle of Omaha. In his 2021 letter to Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A 1.35% ) ( BRK.B 1.21% ) shareholders, Buffett said, "I make many mistakes."

Buffett's admission came as he described the range of performance trends among Berkshire Hathaway's assets. Some of the conglomerate's businesses do very well, others perform acceptably, and still others are "marginal."

Adult looks thoughtfully at smartphone while sitting at desk, in front of tablet displaying financial charts.

Image source: Getty Images.

If Buffett's making investing mistakes, then all investors are. We can't avoid them. What we can do is manage the impact of those mistakes, financially and emotionally. Here are four strategies that will help.

1. Diversify across asset classes

Investments are grouped into asset classes, or categories that have similar behaviors and risk/reward characteristics. Stocks are an asset class. Bonds, cash, and real estate are also asset classes.

Stocks have high growth potential but also high volatility. Bonds produce stable income but don't appreciate the way stocks do.

When you hold stocks and bonds together, you have elements of growth and stability. To some extent, you can tailor the behavior of your portfolio by holding more or less of each asset class. If growth is more important to you, you'd hold a high percentage of stocks. If you'd prefer lower growth in favor of stability, you'd hold more bonds.

Diversifying into real estate, cryptocurrency, and other alternative assets can provide growth that's less dependent on stock market cycles.

2. Diversify within asset classes

To diversify within an asset class, you'd own multiple stocks, multiple bonds, or multiple cryptocurrencies, for example.

For stocks, the rule of thumb is to own 20 to 25 different companies, spread across multiple economic sectors such as technology, utilities, or finance. You can accomplish this by handpicking stocks or by investing in one or more diversified funds.

3. Commit to investing long-term

Diversification minimizes the effects of choosing the wrong security. Likewise, committing to a long-term investing habit protects you from another common investor mistake -- mistiming the market.

Having a long-term focus is advantageous because the stock market is more predictable over longer periods of time. Stocks can be volatile from year to year, but they generally trend up over 10 years or more. Over 20 years, the U.S. stock market has always trended up.

In other words, the easiest path to making money as an investor is to pick quality companies and stay invested in them for decades. After 10 years or more, any mistimed buys will often be irrelevant. After 20 years, you're far more likely to have unrealized gains in your portfolio vs. unrealized losses.

4. Let it go

If you do make a mistake on timing or security selection, find a way to let it go. Don't keep score and don't try to earn back any losses quickly. You might debrief yourself on what happened to identify any lessons or process improvements that can help you. Beyond that, stewing over a mistake isn't productive.

Make money another day

Buffett and other famous investors make mistakes, and you will, too. Plan for the slip-ups by diversifying and staying focused on long-term results. And, when you do hit a snag, absorb the blow and move on. There'll be more money to make another day.

 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.A
$528,816.80 (1.35%) $7,035.80
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.B
$352.37 (1.21%) $4.21

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A person at a computer_GettyImages-1175076892
New to Investing? 3 Key Things to Know
 person walking on the beach with a dog
3 Ways to Collect Social Security Even If You've Never Worked
 GettyImages-1253347352
5 Investing Lessons From the Warren Buffett Basketball Bracket Challenge
 choices
Better Buy: Boeing or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?
 Person by desk looking at computer
Can I Buy Shares of Amazon in My Roth IRA?

Our Most Popular Articles

woman analyzing data on a screen
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Laptop Computer Hacker Cybersecurity Threat Business Theft Data Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys
GettyImages-marijuanashop
Cannabis 2.0 Is Here, and It Has Staying Power
Getty - couple outside
5 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

View Premium Services