IoT is More Prevalent in Real Estate Than You May Think

IoT, or “Internet of Things,” is the practice of taking individual wireless devices such as smart products and sensors and connecting them together to build a system that does more than the sum of its parts.

A great example of an individual device would be the Nest smart thermostat you may have at home, which allows you to regulate temperature remotely. You may also have a device that allows you to shut off the water in your house remotely in case of a leak. Those devices separately are great features but work even better together.

You might be asking yourself why this is true. Although simple, this is a great system because the Nest thermostat knows if the temperature in your home is nearing freezing when you’re away (due to a power outage or another event) and is “smart” enough to know to shut off the water before it’s too late. This system allows for proactive maintenance without human intervention.

Why now? Why real estate?

Believe it or not, the phrase IoT was actually coined in 1999 by British technologist Kevin Ashton. Some industries adopted the technology more quickly than others, and real estate has generally been on the slower side. However, certain trends have accelerated over the last few years; the time to implement is now.

A major source of successful adoption is the further development of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Developments here are key because it’s one thing to deploy a fleet of interconnected devices like smart thermostats, but it’s another for the back end to be able to synthesize data, make decisions, and take action -- the role of AI.

There are two other key reasons why we’re headed toward seeing more adoption and application of IoT:

The proliferation of 5G will continue to increase the overall bandwidth of systems, allowing for more devices and greater adoption. The continued advancement of security within IoT systems is going to allow more people and organizations to trust these systems in the future. However, there is still much work to be done in this area, which is partly responsible for the delay of adoption.

At the end of the day, IoT is about taking a large number of interconnected devices and connecting them with the physical world, making the real estate industry the perfect candidate for this technology. Here are two ways we’re seeing the real estate industry work with IoT capabilities.

Utilities and energy efficiency

This is becoming an ever-more relevant topic in real estate as we’re entering a perfect storm of factors that are driving the adoption of technology that drive energy and utility efficiencies. Some of these factors include:

Climate change is a priority on the political agenda.

Property owners will have to pay a steep price for noncompliance under some recent regulations, including in New York City.

Separate from regulatory pressure, property owners and operators are seeing the ROI benefits of investments in energy-saving tools.

When dealing with a large portfolio of commercial and/or or residential assets, cost savings from energy-efficient practices can drive dramatic net operating income (NOI) impact. Landlords are leveraging IoT tools to accomplish this.

One company helping landlords track energy usage, among other things, is Enertiv. Their platform takes on-site sensor data from elevators, chillers, pumps, exhaust fans, boilers, water meters, HVAC systems, lighting, and more to track energy usage, plan for maintenance, track air quality, measure occupancy counts, and mitigate damage from potential leaks. These systems all integrate with work order ticketing, the building management system, accounting systems, and energy management tools.

Other companies offering similar solutions are 75f, WegoWise, and Embue. Each one has a different spin on how they deliver this sort of value, but all work to lower utility and energy costs, help to streamline regulatory compliance needs, and deliver proactive maintenance directors from sensor data.

Property management

The most obvious applications for IoT in real estate are smart home and smart building use cases. Many of you probably have an Alexa at home, use a smart lock on your door, and/or have some sort of a remote temperature monitoring system at home. These sort of tools, among others, are working together to help streamline property management processes for property owners and managers.

The pandemic has accelerated a lot of innovation and adoption in these areas. Building entry points, door handles, stair doors, and elevators have been identified as major risk factors for COVID transmission. Property owners are deploying touchess solutions to these “choke points” to mitigate the risk of spread, which has "opened up the door" to streamline property management operations.

One company helping buildings do this is Latch. Latch’s core product is a smart lock for multifamily properties that allows residents to open the door with their smartphone and grant guest access remotely. The company also deploys intercoms and will be launching cameras soon.

Sitting on top of all of this is what the company calls “Latch Manager,” which helps manage access remotely for maintenance, showings, and other needs, while keeping a record of who opened a door and when. Other companies offering touchless and remote access to landlords are ButterflyMX, Zerv, and IOTAS.

One key benefit of these smart buildings solutions is the ability to offer “touchless showings” that allow a prospective resident to see a unit without a leasing agent, especially relevant now during the pandemic. To that end, virtual showings are another increasing trend as a result of the pandemic. VirtualAPT is a company using autonomous robots to help with this. The robots use cameras and sensors to create beautiful virtual showing collateral for property managers.

The Millionacres bottom line

IoT is delivering value to the bottom line for property owners -- from saving energy to making property management operations run more smoothly. External forces from the regulatory environment and the pandemic have and will continue to accelerate adoption. Similarly, residents of rental properties are learning to expect these sorts of tools as amenities, driven in many ways by Alexa and other DIY smart home technologies.

The phrase “Internet of Things” was coined over 20 years ago but is more relevant today than ever. It will be fun and valuable to see what other tools continue to be developed and deployed to help keep residents safer and happier, while enabling landlords to maximize the value of their assets.