Why This REIT Is Betting on a Sun Belt Boom

Last year was a challenging one for most apartment real estate investment trusts (REITs). The average one produced a total return of -15.3%. Weighing on the space was the impact the COVID-19 outbreak had on the housing sector. It caused renters to move out of high-cost urban areas. Some took advantage of low interest rates to buy homes, while others started living with family or rented apartments in cheaper suburban areas.

While this headwind impacted apartment REITs focused on urban cores in high-cost coastal cities, it didn't affect Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), as it only produced a slight negative total return last year. That's because it benefited from having apartments located in the Sun Belt region. That bet on the Sun Belt should continue paying off.

In the right place at the right time

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently owns interests in 102,772 apartment units across 16 states and the District of Columbia. All its properties are in the Sun Belt region, including fast-growing cities like Atlanta; Dallas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Austin, Texas.

That focus on the Sun Belt paid dividends last year. The REIT generated $761.4 million, or $6.43 per share, of core FFO, up nearly 3% from 2019's level. It benefited from "strong demand for apartment housing across our Sun Belt markets," according to comments by CEO Eric Bolton.

That enabled Mid-America to enjoy strong occupancy -- it improved to 95.7% during the fourth quarter -- and grew the average effective rent per unit in its same-store portfolio by 2.6% for the year.

Well-positioned for the recovery

As strong as Mid-America's 2020's results were relative to its peers in the apartment REIT sector, its future looks even better. CEO Eric Bolton stated on the REIT's fourth-quarter conference call: