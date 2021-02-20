Why This REIT Is Betting on a Sun Belt Boom

Take the first step towards building real wealth by signing up for our comprehensive guide to real estate investing.
Last year was a challenging one for most apartment real estate investment trusts (REITs). The average one produced a total return of -15.3%. Weighing on the space was the impact the COVID-19 outbreak had on the housing sector. It caused renters to move out of high-cost urban areas. Some took advantage of low interest rates to buy homes, while others started living with family or rented apartments in cheaper suburban areas.
While this headwind impacted apartment REITs focused on urban cores in high-cost coastal cities, it didn't affect Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), as it only produced a slight negative total return last year. That's because it benefited from having apartments located in the Sun Belt region. That bet on the Sun Belt should continue paying off.
In the right place at the right time
Mid-America Apartment Communities currently owns interests in 102,772 apartment units across 16 states and the District of Columbia. All its properties are in the Sun Belt region, including fast-growing cities like Atlanta; Dallas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Austin, Texas.
That focus on the Sun Belt paid dividends last year. The REIT generated $761.4 million, or $6.43 per share, of core FFO, up nearly 3% from 2019's level. It benefited from "strong demand for apartment housing across our Sun Belt markets," according to comments by CEO Eric Bolton.
That enabled Mid-America to enjoy strong occupancy -- it improved to 95.7% during the fourth quarter -- and grew the average effective rent per unit in its same-store portfolio by 2.6% for the year.
Well-positioned for the recovery
As strong as Mid-America's 2020's results were relative to its peers in the apartment REIT sector, its future looks even better. CEO Eric Bolton stated on the REIT's fourth-quarter conference call:
Overall, conditions are setting up for a solid recovery cycle for apartment leasing fundamental across the Sun Belt over the next three years or so as demand recovers and supply levels moderate a bit into 2022. I believe for several reasons that MAA is in particularly strong position as we head into the recovery part of the cycle. First, we expect that our Sun Belt markets will continue to capture job growth, migration trends, and demand for apartment housing that will be well ahead of national trends. While there were clearly favorable Sun Belt migration trends by both employers and households prior to COVID, this past year the trends accelerated. The primary reasons behind these favorable migration trends, including enhanced affordability, favorable business climates, and lower taxes, will still be with us well past the point we get the pressures associated with COVID behind us.
Given that optimistic outlook, Mid-America is taking additional steps to capture the upside it sees ahead in this region. The REIT is actively redeveloping properties to upgrade and reposition many of its existing locations to put it in a better position to capture above-average rent growth. The company currently has 2,600 units in its redevelopment pipeline that will lease at higher rates as it completes those projects and market conditions recover.
On top of that, Mid-America has an extensive external growth pipeline, including in-house development projects, prepurchasing joint venture development projects, and acquiring existing properties from third-party owners. The REIT had eight development projects under construction at the end of 2020. It expects to invest $595 million into these communities, with five scheduled to open this year, followed by two more next year and the final one in 2023.
Meanwhile, the REIT beefed up its predevelopment pipeline by acquiring a 27-acre land parcel in Denver for future development and prepurchasing a 317-unit multifamily community in Phoenix. The REIT boasts a strong balance sheet to finance those projects and make additional acquisitions.
Betting on a booming location
The Sun Belt is red-hot right now as people and businesses flock to the region for better weather, tax rates, and affordability. Mid-America Apartment Communities benefited from that last year as it cashed in on its well-located properties to capture higher rental rates.
Meanwhile, the REIT should continue benefiting from its presence in the region. Its existing properties should continue increasing their rental rates, while Mid-America should complement this growth by redeveloping, developing, and acquiring additional properties. Those factors make this apartment REIT look like an attractive long-term investment since it has all the catalysts needed to generate peer-leading total returns.
