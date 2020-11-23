5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 11/23/2020

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions.
Biden seen likely to continue moratorium, Trump-linked office tower sales fail to materialize for now, online shopping and the impact on CRE, and a tale of two retail REITs.
In Today's News
Biden Likely to Continue Eviction Moratorium
As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House, he and his administration are weighing a number of economic measures to take in their initial days and weeks. Among these, according to a report in The New York Times, is an extension on the moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures.
Why it matters: This GlobeSt.com writer notes that it's not just moratoriums that have held evictions down -- so has the willingness of landlords to work with tenants. Without a stimulus package soon, it would seem all this can only get worse, with ramifications for the economy and all of us who depend on it.
Trump Partner Shelves Office Tower Sales Effort That Had $5 Billion Goal
The Wall Street Journal says Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), which co-owns with the Trumps an office tower in San Francisco and another in midtown Manhattan, decided to shelve the sales process when it couldn't attract a buyer at the prices it wanted.
Why it matters: Politics aside, the WSJ points out that these fully leased office properties would normally have been considered trophies by foreign investors, including government funds. The NYC market apparently still has a way to go to be considered fully on the mend, and the coronavirus resurgence won't help.
Online Grocery Shopping Still a Mainstay for COVID-Concerned Consumers
National Real Estate Investor reports that not only are people stocking up with online purchases as COVID-19 spikes again, but many plan to continue shopping that way when the pandemic is behind us.
Why it matters: For real estate stock investors, that could be a clue to focus on issues like real estate investment trusts (REITs) that include major grocery stores as prime tenants, since those types of businesses will serve customers either in-person or by Instacart.
Today on Millionacres
Holiday Shopping to Shift to E-Commerce: The Impact on Real Estate Investors
According to Deloitte's 2020 pre-Thanksgiving pulse survey, consumers plan to spend 38% of their holiday budget in stores -- and a whopping 62% online.
Why it matters: This is the first time that particular annual survey has shown more people intending to shop online than in person. Millionacres' Maurie Backman points out the lose-lose in this scenario, as REITs and other CRE owners get a double whammy of less market share as consumer demand slacks off because of economic uncertainty.
This Is How VEREIT is Beating Realty Income
Things are starting to improve, and the best-positioned REITs are starting to show just how well-positioned they are. This is why VEREIT (NYSE: VER) should be on your watch list today, as it has proven, after a difficult stretch, it can keep pace with an industry bellwether like Realty Income (NYSE: O).
Why it matters: Experienced investor and Motley Fool writer Reuben Gregg Brewer shares why this once-troubled company is poised to rally as the pandemic retreats.
Got $1,000? The 10 Top Investments We’d Make Right Now
Our team of analysts agrees. These 10 real estate plays are the best ways to invest in real estate right now. By signing up to be a member of Real Estate Winners, you’ll get access to our 10 best ideas and new investment ideas every month.
Find out how you can get started with Real Estate Winners by clicking here.