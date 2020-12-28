5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 12/28/2020

What's in the new stimulus bill, Instacart causes some grocer heartburn, don't write off Silicon Valley just yet, what to know about microfulfillment centers, and CRE's human trafficking problem.

In Today's News

Every Major Benefit You Get From New COVID-19 Aid Bill

Here's a good roundup from C/NET about the aid bill signed into law last night. Along with stimulus checks and unemployment benefit extensions, there's an eviction moratorium extension and accompanying aid for renters, and the Payroll Protection Program got a $284 billion injection.

Why it matters: If President Trump hadn't signed the bill, millions of people and businesses would be hurting today even more than they were yesterday. That's not good for investors or anyone else.

Instacart Looked Like a Savior. Now Stores Aren't So Sure

Grocery-delivery service Instacart once seemed like the perfect partner for supermarkets looking to break into e-commerce. After several years together, though, some grocers are starting to question the relationship.

Why it matters: This piece in today's Wall Street Journal [subscription required] says the service's high commissions and control over the process put some grocers in a bind. Anything that binds supermarkets, a fixture in many a shopping center and real estate investment trust (REIT) portfolio alike, could eventually constrict profits.

Is Silicon Valley Over? Not So Fast

The writer of this opinion piece in today's New York Times [subscription required] says the obituary for California's tech industry has been written before, and it will be rewritten again and again and again.

Why it matters: This cautionary tale can help inform investors' thinking about Silicon Valley itself and other areas that are seeing bust cycles, especially those fueled by the pandemic. New York City is another example.

Today on Millionacres

Microfulfillment Centers Have Arrived: What Investors Need to Know

Microfulfillment centers are growing in importance as a way for e-commerce to get goods delivered in hours instead of days. And they have to go somewhere.

Why it matters: Millionacres' Matt Frankel takes a look at what unused space can be put to good use keeping up with this new delivery mandate. Investors might find such a space around them, if they know what to look for and where to look.

Human Trafficking and CRE: What Investors Need to Know

More than just Crimson Tide fans roll into town when the big game's at home. Prostitutes and pimps also show up to service a certain sliver of the crowd there for more than just the football that temporarily doubles the population of the hometown of the University of Alabama.

Why it matters: Tuscaloosa is hardly alone. Police there, along with other stakeholders across the country, share insight on what to look for and why to look for it. For one thing, it's a kind of modern slavery. For another, property managers and the properties themselves can be held liable.