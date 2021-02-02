5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 2/02/21

Pharmacies get vaccines, Bucs' home game hits hoteliers, Amazon's hip helix, solar energy investment leads, and GameStop hedge fund dude to redo $44 million Miami digs.

In Today's News

Biden Administration Will Ship COVID-19 Vaccines Directly to Pharmacies

The Biden administration said today it will begin weekly shipments of about a million COVID-19 vaccine doses directly to thousands of pharmacies to ramp up the country's crucial inoculation effort while addressing inequities in distribution.

Why it matters: Besides the obvious imperative to get the lifesaving vaccine into as many arms as possible as quickly as possible, that extra foot traffic in the Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA), Rite-Aids NYSE: RAD), and CVSs (NYSE: CVS) out there will likely be good for business at those mainstays of commercial real estate portfolios.

What Does a Bucs Super Bowl Mean for Tampa Bay's Ailing Hotels?

History was made when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first NFL team that will play in the Super Bowl in their home stadium. That's not such good news for local hoteliers, turns out.

Why it matters: The crowd was going to be limited anyway, and now fewer folks will be coming from out of town. Not good news for that market's ailing hospitality industry.

Amazon Unveils 'The Helix' Design for Its New East Coast Headquarters

A 350-foot spiraling "forest" is the centerpiece for the e-commerce giant's second headquarters, planned just outside D.C. in northern Virginia.

Why it matters: With planned completion in 2025, the total project will add 2.8 million square feet of office space to that suburban market. Real estate investors might start looking now for opportunities around the site, even if they don't want to emulate the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) architects' design that celebrates "humanity's innate connection to nature."

Today on Millionacres

How to Follow the Sun to Real Estate Investment Opportunities

Solar energy is on track to become the cheapest form of power in coming years, and one of the many beneficiaries of that building boom will be those who own properties with good solar energy potential.

Why it matters: Millionacres' Matthew DiLallo provides a closer look at how real estate investors can cash in on the rise in solar energy investment, including some real estate investment trusts (REITs) that are already deeply involved.

GameStop-Struck Hedge Fund Manager to Redevelop $44 Million Estate

By now, the whole country probably knows what's gone down with the GameStop (NYSE: GME) saga, a classic story of David versus Goliath. Except this time, Goliath is working on getting permits for his beach house during the battle.

Why it matters: Millionacres' Jeff Piltch points out that even mega-billionaires need to get approval from the local boards, at least in this Miami beachfront neighborhood. Maybe he's a man of the people after all?