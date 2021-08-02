Tom Brady Has 7 Rings: What's in His Real Estate Portfolio?

Tom Brady’s career has spanned the length of three economic cycles: He was drafted late in the dot-com era, was playing with Randy Moss during the 2007 mortgage crisis, and now just won his seventh Super Bowl during the coronavirus pandemic.

Considered the greatest quarterback of all time by many, not only has Brady amassed victores, titles, trophies, and rings unlike any player in NFL history, he’s developed a sound real estate portfolio along the way.

TB12’s portfolio

Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had property in Manhattan for a while. They actually sold their $36.8 million condo last year, a reportedly 6,500-square-foot unit on the 12th floor, Tom’s favorite number. They did this as part of a downsizing to a $3.6 million, 5,300-square-foot property. This one is also on the 12th floor.

Brady’s most recent purchase though, was a $17 million home in Miami for his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The area is supposedly known as “Billionaire’s Bunker” and located on Indian Creek Island. The home will be remodeled using eco-friendly building materials and designed with solar panels. The house is reportedly built on a two-acre lot.

The couple is also believed to own homes in their two of their favorite vacation spots: Montana and Costa Rica. An avid golfer, Brady has been seen frequently playing golf at the Yellowstone Club in Montana that offers ultimate privacy. Condos in the area are listed for upwards of $6 million, while homes can go for over $30 million. Home there gets you access to Big Sky Resort, which offers skiing, a pool, golf, and other amenities. Brady and Bundchen’s Costa Rican vacation home is reportedly in the Nicoya Peninsula, with the specifics of the home unknown.

Some of the properties he’s sold

Having spent two decades playing for the New England Patriots, Brady has made some investments in Boston. He bought a condo back in 2004 for $4.125 million, which he sold for over $5 million just four years later. Brady also owned a 5,300-square-foot triplex in Boston that the couple sold for over $9 million in 2012.

Brady also built a 14,000-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles in 2009, which the couple sold to Dr. Dre in 2014 for $40 million. Brady reportedly paid $11 million for the plot and put an additional $20 million into the construction. That property was inspired by French Chateau design, while it also included a home gym, vegetable garden, chicken coop, and beautiful outdoor pool.

Brady also lived in a beautiful 14,000-square-foot home in Brookline, Massachusetts, while he played for the Patriots. The family bought that 5.25-acre property in 2014, which was also eco-friendly like their new Miami home will be. The kitchen was especially designed to accommodate the Brady family’s personal chef.

Brady’s bottom line

Tom Brady, iconic NFL quarterback with seven rings and countless other accolades, has often been commended for his work ethic, focus, and longevity. While that professional resume and portfolio ranks him as one of the greatest football players of all time, Brady has demonstrated the vision and discipline to be an impressive real estate investor along the way.