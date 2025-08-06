$10,000 in Savings Earns $1 at Chase, but $400 at This Bank

Still saving money with Chase in 2025? If so, you might be missing out on hundreds of easy dollars a year.

Chase's standard savings account pays just 0.01% APY, while some high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering rates as high as 4.00% APY -- literally 400 times more than what Chase offers.

One of the best right now? The CIT Platinum Savings account, which pays 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more.

Here's how much more you could be earning and how to make the switch.

Get nearly $400 more a year with CIT

Let's say you have $10,000 in your Chase savings account. At 0.01% APY, you'd earn just $1 in interest after an entire year.

Move that same $10,000 to the CIT Platinum Savings account, and you'd earn $400 in the same time frame. That's $399 more per year, just for moving your money to a better account.

And remember: With a high-yield savings account like CIT, you'll still have total access to your money at all times. Plus, as with any decent bank, your cash is FDIC-insured up to $250,000, which means there's no risk involved.

Ready to earn more now? Open a CIT account today and earn 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more.

Switching to an HYSA takes minutes

Opening a high-yield savings account is quick and easy; most applications are completely online and take less than half an hour. Here's what to do:

Find a savings account with a high APY and no monthly fees

Open your account online

Transfer your savings to your new account

Switch any automatic transfers or withdrawals to your new account

Close the old account once your switch is complete

Unlike banks with HYSAs, big banks like Chase have tons of physical branches. That means if you prefer in-person service -- or regularly deposit or withdraw large sums of cash -- it may make sense to keep your old account open. But for most people, their new, higher-earning account will do just fine.

And that's it. Once your cash is in the new account, you'll start earning much more interest -- no extra work required.

Stop leaving free money on the table

Keeping your savings with Chase could be costing you hundreds of dollars every year in lost interest. Switching to a high-yield account like CIT Platinum Savings, meanwhile, takes just a few minutes -- and could earn you nearly $400 more per year on a $10,000 balance.

Open a CIT Platinum Savings account today and start making your cash work harder.