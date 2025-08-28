$10,000 in Savings Earns $1 at Wells Fargo, but $430 at This Bank

Wells Fargo is one of the most popular banks in the world, with tens of millions of customers.

And that's a shame, because Wells Fargo's interest rates are terrible.

Wells Fargo's savings accounts pay as little as 0.01% APY. Meanwhile, the best high-yield savings accounts pay about 3.50% APY or more. One of our favorites pays a whopping 4.30% APY -- that's several hundred times higher than Wells Fargo's standard savings rate.

See how much money you could earn by switching banks today.

This savings account pays 4.30% APY

One of the best high-yield savings accounts on the market right now is the Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier. It pays 4.30% on all deposits -- no minimum balance and no other hoops to jump through.

The account also has no monthly fees -- unlike Wells Fargo's, which charges a service fee if you don't maintain a minimum balance.

Let's say you have a balance of $10,000. Here's how much interest you'd earn over time at Wells Fargo's 0.01% APY and at Western Alliance Bank's 4.30% APY.