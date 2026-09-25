2 Reasons You Should Be Unhappy About CD Rates Above 4%

I track savings accounts and CD rates for a living. And after last week's Fed rate hike, I've noticed more than a few banks bumping up their yields past 4.00% -- the first real increase in years.

For savers like me, that sounds like great news. Cash can now earn more interest.

But higher rates aren't a gift. They're a warning light. The Fed only increases rates like this when inflation needs to be controlled more -- and that same inflation is working against everything in my budget.

Here are two reasons to think twice before locking your cash into a CD, even at 4.00%.

1. Rates are only this high because inflation is still hot

The Fed increased rates with the goal of wrestling down inflation, which is proving to be more stubborn than everyone expected. Prices rose 3.4% over the past year as of August 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Gas did most of the damage.

None of this is the bank being generous. It's the economy running a fever. So while 4.00% is a great APY on a CD or savings account, it's not the best news for your whole financial picture.