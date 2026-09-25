2 Reasons You Should Be Unhappy About CD Rates Above 4%
I track savings accounts and CD rates for a living. And after last week's Fed rate hike, I've noticed more than a few banks bumping up their yields past 4.00% -- the first real increase in years.
For savers like me, that sounds like great news. Cash can now earn more interest.
But higher rates aren't a gift. They're a warning light. The Fed only increases rates like this when inflation needs to be controlled more -- and that same inflation is working against everything in my budget.
Here are two reasons to think twice before locking your cash into a CD, even at 4.00%.
1. Rates are only this high because inflation is still hot
The Fed increased rates with the goal of wrestling down inflation, which is proving to be more stubborn than everyone expected. Prices rose 3.4% over the past year as of August 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Gas did most of the damage.
None of this is the bank being generous. It's the economy running a fever. So while 4.00% is a great APY on a CD or savings account, it's not the best news for your whole financial picture.
My high-yield savings account pays 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits right now. And I make over $800 in interest each year due to high rates. But higher gas, groceries, travel, and pretty much every expense I have has cost me way more than that.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Don't get me wrong, I'll take the higher interest when it's offered! It's just not the whole story.
2. Your real returns aren't that impressive, maybe even in the red
Sorry to be a buzzkill. That 4.00% CD you lock in doesn't mean you'll have 104% of the purchasing power at the end of the CD term.
Once you subtract inflation (running about 3.4% a year right now) -- your true return is barely half a percent. And if inflation gets hotter, it turns negative.
Locking money into an online CD is great when rates and inflation are falling. But right now they're rising, and the Fed's hinted at another hike before the end of 2026.
So picture this: you lock in a CD at 4.00%, feeling smart. Then inflation creeps up to 4.5% for a few hot months, and suddenly your "guaranteed" return flips into the red. Now you're paying the bank for the privilege of holding your cash -- and withdrawing early hits you with a penalty.
Flexible cash wins while rates climb
To be fair, a savings account at 4.00% APY has the exact same inflation problem as CDs. There's no magic account that guarantees you will outrun inflation in a big way.
But savings accounts give you two things that CDs don't: a variable APY and liquidity.
The variable APY means your rate can rise even higher. When banks move with the Fed and rates climb, your yield climbs right along with them. If another hike happens as the Fed predicts in 2026, you will benefit.
Then there's liquidity. You can grab your cash whenever you want, no penalty, no waiting for a term to end. We're still in unpredictable times, so it's nice to have that flexibility if the landscape shifts and you want to move your money.
Top online banks are offering 4.00% APY or more on high-yield accounts right now. Take a look at the best high-yield savings accounts for 2026 to compare offers.
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