2 Reasons You Should Be Unhappy About CD Rates Above 4%

Published on Sept. 25, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

I track savings accounts and CD rates for a living. And after last week's Fed rate hike, I've noticed more than a few banks bumping up their yields past 4.00% -- the first real increase in years.

For savers like me, that sounds like great news. Cash can now earn more interest.

But higher rates aren't a gift. They're a warning light. The Fed only increases rates like this when inflation needs to be controlled more -- and that same inflation is working against everything in my budget.

Here are two reasons to think twice before locking your cash into a CD, even at 4.00%.

1. Rates are only this high because inflation is still hot

The Fed increased rates with the goal of wrestling down inflation, which is proving to be more stubborn than everyone expected. Prices rose 3.4% over the past year as of August 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Gas did most of the damage.

None of this is the bank being generous. It's the economy running a fever. So while 4.00% is a great APY on a CD or savings account, it's not the best news for your whole financial picture.

My high-yield savings account pays 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits right now. And I make over $800 in interest each year due to high rates. But higher gas, groceries, travel, and pretty much every expense I have has cost me way more than that.

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Don't get me wrong, I'll take the higher interest when it's offered! It's just not the whole story.

2. Your real returns aren't that impressive, maybe even in the red

Sorry to be a buzzkill. That 4.00% CD you lock in doesn't mean you'll have 104% of the purchasing power at the end of the CD term.

Once you subtract inflation (running about 3.4% a year right now) -- your true return is barely half a percent. And if inflation gets hotter, it turns negative.

Locking money into an online CD is great when rates and inflation are falling. But right now they're rising, and the Fed's hinted at another hike before the end of 2026.

So picture this: you lock in a CD at 4.00%, feeling smart. Then inflation creeps up to 4.5% for a few hot months, and suddenly your "guaranteed" return flips into the red. Now you're paying the bank for the privilege of holding your cash -- and withdrawing early hits you with a penalty.

Flexible cash wins while rates climb

To be fair, a savings account at 4.00% APY has the exact same inflation problem as CDs. There's no magic account that guarantees you will outrun inflation in a big way.

But savings accounts give you two things that CDs don't: a variable APY and liquidity.

The variable APY means your rate can rise even higher. When banks move with the Fed and rates climb, your yield climbs right along with them. If another hike happens as the Fed predicts in 2026, you will benefit.

Then there's liquidity. You can grab your cash whenever you want, no penalty, no waiting for a term to end. We're still in unpredictable times, so it's nice to have that flexibility if the landscape shifts and you want to move your money.

Top online banks are offering 4.00% APY or more on high-yield accounts right now. Take a look at the best high-yield savings accounts for 2026 to compare offers.

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Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.