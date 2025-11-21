3 Bank Fees You Should Never Pay in 2026

Banks know most people don't check their statements closely. That's why so many of us end up paying fees we barely notice.

But a lot of the most common fees are easy to avoid once you know where to look. And the truth is that most people are still paying for things that better banks no longer charge for.

Here are three bank fees no one should pay as we head into 2026.

1. Overdraft fees

Overdraft fees used to be one of the biggest revenue generators for banks. Some charged $35 every time your balance dipped below $0. If you made multiple small purchases in a day, those fees stacked.

A lot of banks have scaled them back, but millions of customers still get hit with them every year.

You don't have to.

Plenty of checking accounts offer overdraft protection or no-fee overdrafts. Some simply decline the transaction without charging you. Switching to one of those banks can save you a lot of small, unnecessary hits throughout the year. Check out this list of banks with no overdraft fees.

2. Monthly maintenance fees

Monthly maintenance fees are creeping back up. $10 to $15 may not seem like much, but that's up to $180 a year for the privilege of keeping your own money in a particular account.

Most people qualify for waivers without realizing it. Maybe your bank requires direct deposits, a certain daily balance, or a linked account. The problem is that these rules quietly change, and people don't always notice.

The easiest solution is to find an account with no monthly fees and no hoops. Plenty exist -- they work exactly like your current checking account.

3. Out-of-network ATM fees

This is one of the most frustrating fees because it punishes you for needing your own cash. An out-of-network ATM hit usually comes with two charges: one from the ATM owner and one from your bank.

Together, that can cost you anywhere from $3 to $7 every time you withdraw money.

Most people don't realize how avoidable this is. Many banks now reimburse ATM fees or belong to networks with thousands of free machines. You can also dodge ATM fees entirely by selecting cash back at the checkout counter when you buy something with your debit card.

A few simple moves can wipe out these fees

Avoiding bank fees doesn't require a full financial overhaul. It usually comes down to a few quick changes:

Move your checking to a bank with no monthly fees

Turn on low-balance alerts so you never accidentally overdraft

Stick to in-network ATMs or choose a bank that reimburses fees

Review your bank's fee schedule once or twice a year

Your checking account shouldn't chip away at your money. It should quietly support your financial life without costing you anything.

If you want a simple place to start, you can compare some of the best fee-free checking accounts here.