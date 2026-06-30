3 Banks That Give You Free Money for Joining in July 2026
A new bank account might not just mean a higher APY and another financial app on your phone. It can also mean a one-time cash bonus -- free money, just for moving your cash.
Whether you're looking for a checking account with a big welcome bonus or a high-powered high-yield savings account, there's an option below worth your attention.
Here are three accounts worth opening now that offer great welcome bonuses and much more.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
I'm a SoFi® fanboy at this point -- I opened an account more than a year ago, and I haven't looked back. I only wish I could've earned the current bonus, which is even better than the one I got.
Right now, new SoFi® members can earn a $50 or $400 bonus, plus a +0.70% APY boost on savings APY for up to six months, by setting up eligible direct deposit. Terms apply. Your bonus is determined based on how much you deposit. Right now, the standard APY is 3.10%, so if that holds you'd earn up to 3.80% APY for your first six months.
That's pretty rare -- most accounts offering a cash welcome bonus don't also come with a boosted APY. SoFi® does -- along with no account fees, early paycheck access, and more.
It's also the only account on this list that offers a combination of checking and savings, which makes it super convenient if you want to keep all your money in one place.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. Barclays Tiered Savings: $200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply
Barclays Tiered Savings is the only option on this list that doesn't require a direct deposit to earn the bonus -- but you'll need to have a pretty big chunk of change to make up for that.
To qualify, you need to open an account between now and July 31, deposit at least $25,000 within 30 days, and maintain that balance for 120 consecutive days. The $200 bonus is credited within approximately 60 days after the balance requirement is met.
That's a much bigger deposit commitment than the other two options, for a lower bonus -- and the timeline is longer, too. But what makes Barclays still worth mentioning is the high APY.
Right now, Barclays Tiered Savings is offering 3.50% APY, one of the better ongoing rates you'll find. For bigger balances, a higher APY is probably the thing to prioritize over a bigger one-time bonus.
There are no monthly fees with Barclays, and no minimum balance to open an account -- the $25,000 threshold only matters for the bonus. This top high-yield savings account is online-only, with no ATM access or branch locations, so it works best as a dedicated savings vehicle rather than an everyday option.
Barclays Tiered Savings
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To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Jul. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
3. Chase Total Checking®: A $400 bonus if you act fast
Right now, Chase is offering new checking customers a $400 bonus when they open a Chase Total Checking® account and make $1,000 or more in direct deposits within 90 days of enrollment. The bonus lands within 15 business days of hitting that threshold -- but this one expires on July 15, so the window is pretty tight.
The account comes with a $15 monthly fee unless you receive $500 or more in monthly direct deposits, maintain a $1,500 daily balance, or keep a $5,000 average across Chase deposit and investment accounts. If you're setting up direct deposit anyway to earn the bonus, the fee effectively waives itself.
Chase is the strongest pick on this list for people who want a full-service bank with a physical presence. It has the largest branch network in the U.S., plus a solid mobile app.
The downside is that Chase's savings account pays close to nothing in interest, so this is purely a checking account play. Don't expect it to double as a place to stash your emergency fund.
Chase Total Checking®
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Offer expires 7/15/26
- Largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets
- More than 15,000 ATMs and 4,700 physical locations
- Wide range of financial products
- User-friendly online and mobile banking tools
- No minimum deposit to open
- Chase Overdraft Assist
- Low APYs on savings accounts and CDs
- $15 monthly maintenance fee waived only with qualifying activity
Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.
- Enjoy $400 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $1,000 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
- Access to more than 15,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches
- Chase Mobile® app - Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more -- all from your device.
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC
- Open your account online now
- Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.
- Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fees if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*
*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.
**Monthly service fee is $15, or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:
Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.
FAQs
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A qualifying direct deposit is an electronic payment from an employer, government agency, or pension provider via ACH transfer. Bank-to-bank transfers, Zelle payments, and mobile check deposits typically don't count.
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Probably not. For example, Chase requires that you haven't held a personal checking account with them in the past two years. Barclays disqualifies anyone who currently holds or has previously held a Barclays savings account or CD. Always check the fine print for full offer details.
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Generally yes, but read the terms first. Most banks don't impose a mandatory hold period, but some will take your bonus back if you close the account within a certain window.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.