3 Banks That Give You Free Money for Joining in July 2026

A new bank account might not just mean a higher APY and another financial app on your phone. It can also mean a one-time cash bonus -- free money, just for moving your cash.

Whether you're looking for a checking account with a big welcome bonus or a high-powered high-yield savings account, there's an option below worth your attention.

Here are three accounts worth opening now that offer great welcome bonuses and much more.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

I'm a SoFi® fanboy at this point -- I opened an account more than a year ago, and I haven't looked back. I only wish I could've earned the current bonus, which is even better than the one I got.

Right now, new SoFi® members can earn a $50 or $400 bonus, plus a +0.70% APY boost on savings APY for up to six months, by setting up eligible direct deposit. Terms apply. Your bonus is determined based on how much you deposit. Right now, the standard APY is 3.10%, so if that holds you'd earn up to 3.80% APY for your first six months.

That's pretty rare -- most accounts offering a cash welcome bonus don't also come with a boosted APY. SoFi® does -- along with no account fees, early paycheck access, and more.

It's also the only account on this list that offers a combination of checking and savings, which makes it super convenient if you want to keep all your money in one place.